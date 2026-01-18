AFC Notes: Azeez Al-Shaair, Brian Thomas, Parker Washington, Jaguars, Texans

Jaguars

Jaguars WR Brian Thomas Jr. fell far short of his receptions, yards, and touchdowns total from his rookie year in 2024. When reflecting on this season, Thomas thinks he learned a lot of lessons and gained things to build on.

“I wouldn’t say it was frustrating. It was a little adversity. Gives you a lot to grow from. I wouldn’t call it frustrating; it gives you something to build off of. You know what you gotta do, and you know what you gotta do to sustain, and just learning. A lot of learning lessons,” Thomas said, via JaguarsWire.

Jaguars HC Liam Coen on the future of Thomas Jr. after his drop in production: “When you are part of a team that wins, the wealth will be shared. It will never truly be about one player. I will continue to pour into these guys… BT will 100% be a part of that.” (Wolfe)

Jaguars

Jaguars WR Parker Washington ended a career-best season with an exclamation mark, as he went for seven receptions for 107 yards and a touchdown in the team’s Wild Card loss to the Bills. Heading into the offseason, Washington is excited for what the future holds but is prepared to help the team however they need.

“I haven’t started a season yet, knowing exactly what my opportunities are going to look like,” Washington said, via Jamal St. Cyr, “so hopefully that is the case when I step into a situation where I know what’s going on ready to help a team and be the best I can be for them.”

“I’m excited. Regardless of what next year looks like and what the opportunities look like, nothing changes for me. Just have to continue working. Continue to put my best foot forward, continue to be intentional about each day, and just whatever happens, happens.”

Matt Zenitz reports that Jaguars assistant OL coach/run game specialist Keli’i Kekuewa is set to be hired as the OL coach at Stanford.

Texans

Adam Schefter reports that the NFL fined Texans LB Azeez Al-Shaair $11,593 for wearing equipment with a personal message, in violation of the league’s uniform policy.

$11,593 for wearing equipment with a personal message, in violation of the league’s uniform policy. Al-Shaair wore black eye and nose tape with the words “Stop the Genocide” written on it.