AFC Notes: Bills, Dolphins, Jets

Bills

Bills HC Sean McDermott said that C Mitch Morse is still going through the league’s concussion protocol. (Chris Brown)

said that C is still going through the league’s concussion protocol. (Chris Brown) Bills QB Josh Allen said his lingering elbow injury “felt really good” on Wednesday after resting the previous day: “[It] hasn’t felt that good in a long time.” (Sal Capaccio)

Dolphins

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel admitted their pass attempts in 3rd-and-1 situations haven’t worked out as he’d like: “We’ve passed the ball a lot on 3rd-and-1 and it hasn’t worked so it’s annoying for a fan. I’ve learned from every single one of them. In the moment, I did so with all information I could possibly get. I take that super serious.” (Barry Jackson)

admitted their pass attempts in 3rd-and-1 situations haven’t worked out as he’d like: “We’ve passed the ball a lot on 3rd-and-1 and it hasn’t worked so it’s annoying for a fan. I’ve learned from every single one of them. In the moment, I did so with all information I could possibly get. I take that super serious.” (Barry Jackson) McDaniel feels that he’s not getting TE Mike Gesicki “involved enough” in their offense: “ Mike Gesicki is a good player and I don’t get him involved enough. It does feel as if it’s a failure by me.” (Joe Schad)

“involved enough” in their offense: “ is a good player and I don’t get him involved enough. It does feel as if it’s a failure by me.” (Joe Schad) McDaniel said their coaching staff has discussed their defensive issues and expects them to “improve drastically in a short amount of time.” (Jackson)

The Dolphins hosted three offensive linemen for workouts on Tuesday including G Lester Cotton, OT Derek Kerstetter and C Jon Toth. (Aaron Wilson)

Jets

Jets first-round CB Sauce Gardner wasn’t happy when not a single ball was thrown his way when New York took on the Lions on Sunday.

“I wasn’t targeted yesterday, not once,” Gardner said, via Pro Football Talk. “I don’t know what their mentality is or mindset is when they go up against us, but yesterday, I wasn’t targeted. I take that kind of personally because I actually wanted to make a bigger and a better impact on the game, especially going against my hometown team. . . . I didn’t get targeted so I didn’t get that opportunity. Definitely, it is a huge sign of respect, but if I catch the ball and I get a pick-six I could put points on the board, or catch an interception and flip the field, something to get us some points.”