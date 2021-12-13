AFC Notes: Bills, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Bills
- Bills QB Josh Allen‘s injury was described as a foot injury by the team. Allen had his left foot in an immobilizer boot following the game. (Chris Brown)
- Bills HC Sean McDermott termed Allen’s injury as a foot sprain and called him day-to-day, though he didn’t clarify one way or another on whether Allen had turf toe. (Alaina Getzenberg)
- Bills WR Emmanuel Sanders has a knee sprain and is “most likely out” in Week 15 against the Panthers, per McDermott. (Joe Buscaglia)
- McDermott was again asked about the play-calling after Bills OC Brian Daboll didn’t call a single handoff in the first half of a 33-27 loss to the Buccaneers: “I’ll just leave it at, I like what we did in the second half, mixing it up. I thought Coach Daboll did a good job there.” (Mike Sando)
Dolphins
- Dolphins HC Brian Flores said RBs Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed tested positive for COVID last week. (Joe Schad)
- Flores added he doesn’t think WR Will Fuller will practice this week. (Marcel Louis-Jacques)
Jets
- Jets C Connor McGovern said he thinks he’s having his best year and loves his fit in the new system. (Rich Cimini)
- HC Robert Saleh said DT Quinnen Williams is healthy but will be limited in practice. (DJ Bien-Aime)
- Saleh added fourth-round RB Michael Carter should return this week while second-round WR Elijah Moore will be back before the season ends. (Cimini)
- Saleh mentioned there is no thought of sitting first-round QB Zach Wilson: “Zach is the future of this organization…He has to learn how to play football in the NFL. He has to get these reps.” (Ralph Vacchiano)
Patriots
- Patriots RB coach Ivan Fears said RB Damien Harris has been rehabbing his injured hamstring: “If there’s any way to find a way to get on the field, that’s what he’s going to do. … We’re going to give him as much time as we can to see if he can (play Saturday).” (Zack Cox)
