AFC Notes: Bills, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Bills
- Bills HC Sean McDermott said CB Tre’Davious White (ACL) will not return to practice on Wednesday despite being eligible to come off IR now. (Alaina Getzenberg)
- McDermott said LB Tremaine Edmunds was added to the injury report with a hamstring issue and was not able to practice on Wednesday: “Tremaine Edmunds is a new addition to the injury report. He is not practicing today due to a hamstring injury.” (Chris Brown)
- McDermott mentioned WR Isaiah McKenzie is in the concussion protocol but will practice on a limited basis, while S Jordan Poyer (ribs) did not participate on Wednesday. (Jay Skurski)
- Bills OLB Von Miller said he keeps in touch with free-agent WR Odell Beckham Jr. every week and thinks that the receiver will fit well into Buffalo’s system. (Alaina Getzenberg)
- Miller added that Beckham is “on tour” visiting interested teams: “[He] is going on tour now. He’s going to Giants practice facility, and the Saints, Tampa, and all that stuff, which you should. You should go around and see the league and like get the love. He’s still on Super Bowl tour.” (Alaina Getzenberg)
Dolphins
- Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel said CB Xavien Howard is day-to-day with a groin injury: “He will do everything in his power to play against the Jets.” (Barry Jackson)
- McDaniel added CB Byron Jones (ankle) isn’t ready to come off of the Physically Unable to Perform list and isn’t recovering as they hoped from offseason Achilles surgery: “Not progressing as fast as we hoped from the spring.”
- McDaniel said having a capable backup quarterback in Teddy Bridgewater “is everything” for their offense: “That’s why you go out in free agency and spend a nice little chunk of the salary cap on a guy that on paper isn’t supposed to play.” (Adam Beasley)
- McDaniel said that QB Tua Tagovailoa will be involved in team meetings while he recovers from his concussion: “As long as it doesn’t adversely effect him… We want him to be present as much as he can but not at any sort of cost… I know if he’s able, he’ll be around as much as he can. He’s already got FOMO. I can feel it.” (Adam Beasley)
Jets
- Jets HC Robert Saleh said QB Zach Wilson (ankle) is “fine” after being limited in Wednesday’s practice. (Rich Cimini)
- Saleh said second-round RB Breece Hall is dealing with “nicks and bruises” that aren’t considered serious. (Cimini)
- As for Jets OT Duane Brown (shoulder), Saleh said he’s considered “day-to-day” but wouldn’t say whether he could play in Week 5. (Zack Rosenblatt)
- Brown mentioned surgery was “an option” but he rejected it in an effort to play again this season. The offensive tackle added that he’ll see how he feels in Thursday’s practice tomorrow to determine his availability for Sunday’s game. (Rosenblatt)
Patriots
- NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reports Patriots TE Jonnu Smith was diagnosed with a low-ankle sprain and is considered “week-to-week.”
- NFL Media’s Mike Giardi says QB Mac Jones is still dealing with “a fair bit of instability” with his ankle injury.
- Giardi points out Jones still had a limp in Wednesday’s practice but was moving around “considerably better” than on Friday of last week.
- Rapoport mentions Jones is “going to push to play” in Week 5 and thinks that if the quarterback is limited in Wednesday’s practice then he at least “has a shot” at playing in Sunday’s game.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!