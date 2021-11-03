AFC Notes: Bills, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Bills
- Bills HC Sean McDermott said TE Dawson Knox (hand) did not practice on Wednesday. Bills G Jon Feliciano was also held out and third-round OT Spencer Brown was limited. (Alaina Getzenberg)
Dolphins
- Regarding the Dolphins’ interest in acquiring Texans QB Deshaun Watson, GM Chris Grier said it’s his job to “investigate every avenue” but they decided against a deal: “It’s my job as GM to investigate every avenue … at the end of the day, no trade was made. as an organization we decided not to make a deal.” (Marcel Louis-Jacques)
- When asked about what the Dolphins sticking with Tua Tagovailoa says about the second-year quarterback, Grier responded: “I don’t think it’s different than any player.” (Adam Beasley)
- Grier refuted lawyer Tony Buzbee’s claims that Miami wanted the 22 accusors which he represents to sign a Non-Disclosure Agreement: “Absolutely ridiculous and categorically false. … That pisses me off.” (Beasley)
- Grier reiterated that the Dolphins are “investigating” Watson’s situation, but that doesn’t ultimately mean a deal will be finalized: “We’re doing background work and investigating everything. Just because you do that doesn’t mean you’ll do a deal. … This is unique situation.” (Beasley)
- When asked if the organization will re-visit Watson at some point, Grier said they will “evaluate the entire roster” once the season is completed. (Joe Schad)
- Grier mentioned that the organization did not address the Watson rumors with women who work for the Dolphins because a deal was never imminent: “We never got to a point where anything was realistic.” (Louis-Jacques)
- Dolphins HC Brian Flores said that personnel decisions are “about 1 percent” of his job and he has “daily conversations” with Grier. (Joe Schad)
- Flores said WR Will Fuller is considered “week-to-week” but expects him to return at some point. (Schad)
Jets
- Jets GM Joe Douglas called S Marcus Maye a “valuable member” of their roster but declined to comment if they will pursue an extension this offseason. (Connor Hughes)
- Douglas also declined to elaborate whether trade talks occurred for Maye. (Brian Costello)
- As for deciding between QBs Mike White and Zach Wilson, Douglas said they will “cross that bridge when we get to it” but added that “anything is possible” when asked if White could be the long-term answer at the position. (Connor Hughes)
- Douglas said WR Denzel Mims has “earned the right” for more playing time. (Brian Costello)
- Douglas mentioned that Maye and Mims both generated trade interest, but he feel good about the Jets’ current roster: “We feel good about the team we have. We know there’s been some peaks and valleys, but we feel good about this combination of youth and experience and they’re ability to get better.” (Rich Cimini)
- Regarding the Jets trading TE Dan Brown in exchange for OL Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, Douglas is excited to have a former Super Bowl champion in Duvernay-Tardif: “It’s an opportunity to add a Super Bowl champion to the room. LDT brings that championship pedigree. High-character person. Obviously, very smart guy. Can’t wait to get him in here and see him compete.” (Nick Shook)
Patriots
- NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero reports Patriots LB Matt Judon successfully appealed his fine for unnecessary roughness in Week 1 and the full $10,300 was rescinded.
- Panthers WR Robby Anderson said Patriots HC Bill Belichick indicated they game-plan against him using “safety help” when trying to recruit him as a free agent in 2020. (Joe Person)
- Patriots WR N’Keal Harry said he’s glad to still be in New England following the trade deadline: “I’m a Patriot. I want to do anything I can to help the team win.” (Karen Guregian)
