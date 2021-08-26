AFC Notes: Bills, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots QB Competition

Bills

Bills WR Isaiah McKenzie , who is unvaccinated, posted his recent fine from the NFL on Twitter for not wearing a mask while indoors.

The statement reads that McKenzie was also warned for refusing to wear a mask while indoors back on July 27.

NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero confirms that the NFL fined McKenzie and WR Cole Beasley $14,650 for refusing to wear a mask, and are now subject to increased discipline for a repeat violation.

Pelissero mentions that McKenzie and Beasley could be subject to conduct deemed detrimental to the team for further violations, which would carry a maximum fine of one week's salary and/or a four-game unpaid suspension.

Per Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, Dolphins HC Brian Flores confirmed WR Lynn Bowden is out for the season after going on injured reserve: “Lynn did some nice things in training camp and the end of year. He had a good offseason, did a nice job in the spring. Unfortunately, he had an injury and we felt that was the best decision for the team. Unfortunately, we won’t be able to get him back.”

Jackson notes Solomon Kindley was back with the starting group at left guard while second-round OT Liam Eichenberg backed up Jesse Davis at right tackle. He thinks Kindley is back in the starting lineup for good now.

He add undrafted rookie CB Trill Williams is with the second string at outside corner.

Hall of Fame QB Dan Marino said Tua Tagovailoa is showing a better understanding of passing progressions and adjusting protection: "(Tua) has a better understanding of where he wants to go with the football. And dealing with protections, he's done a really good job with that…Tua has been our guy and we're going to stick with him…He's excited about the season. And he's healthy." (Joe Schad)

Patriots’ veteran RB James White said first-round QB Mac Jones is “taking control of the huddle” and communicating well with his teammates.

“He’s getting a lot of reps now. He’s taking control of the huddle and just trying to do the best he can,” said White, via Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald. “He’s just making sure everybody is on the same page, so we can go out there and execute not just for one period, but throughout the entire practice.”

Patriots WR Kendrick Bourne added Jones is showing leadership and keeping everybody aligned in the right positions.

“I think Mac is doing a good job, taking leadership, controlling everybody, having everybody in the right place and stuff like that — making the team be a real team,” said Bourne.

Jones mentioned that he felt like he had a “really good flow” at Wednesday’s practice. It was harder to keep up that momentum Thursday.

“Yesterday I got a lot of reps and it was great. We communicated and I felt like we were in a really good flow. I kind of got into a game flow. Today, it was a little bit harder to just get into that. … They made some good adjustments with their safeties,” said Jones, via ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

Regarding Patriots QB Cam Newton ‘s absence due to COVID-19 protocols, HC Bill Belichick said Newton has not violated any team rules: “He didn’t go against team rules. It was a misunderstanding. That’s what I said in the statement.” (Zach Cox)

‘s absence due to COVID-19 protocols, HC said Newton has not violated any team rules: “He didn’t go against team rules. It was a misunderstanding. That’s what I said in the statement.” (Zach Cox) Belichick said he doesn’t have a timetable on if a quarterback must be getting reps to prepare for the regular season: “I don’t have a timetable on that. Can’t tell you.” (Michael Giardi)