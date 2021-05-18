AFC Notes: Bills, Dolphins, Patriots

Dolphins

According to his trainer Nick Hicks, Dolphins’ QB Tua Tagovailoa is on a mission to improve this offseason.

“A healthy Tua is a confident Tua and a confident Tua is a Super Bowl contender guaranteed,” Hicks said, Barry Jackson of The Miami Herald. “And that’s our goal to make him healthy. And we’re doing a damn good job right now. Tua is an amazing person. I’ve never met anybody like him. He’s an insanely hard worker. He’s all gas, no brakes. I show up at his house super early; we put in work. A little break, then he leaves me at the field and he works some more. Then he goes home and watches the film. He’s on a mission. He’s different. He has never really had a full year to actually train and get better. Look at what happened to him the last year and a half and he had pretty good rookie numbers. Peyton Manning his rookie year? Terrible. Josh Allen his rookie year? Terrible.”