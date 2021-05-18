AFC Notes: Bills, Dolphins, Patriots

Dolphins
According to his trainer Nick Hicks, Dolphins’ QB Tua Tagovailoa is on a mission to improve this offseason.
“A healthy Tua is a confident Tua and a confident Tua is a Super Bowl contender guaranteed,” Hicks said, Barry Jackson of The Miami Herald. “And that’s our goal to make him healthy. And we’re doing a damn good job right now. Tua is an amazing person. I’ve never met anybody like him. He’s an insanely hard worker. He’s all gas, no brakes. I show up at his house super early; we put in work. A little break, then he leaves me at the field and he works some more. Then he goes home and watches the film. He’s on a mission. He’s different. He has never really had a full year to actually train and get better. Look at what happened to him the last year and a half and he had pretty good rookie numbers. Peyton Manning his rookie year? Terrible. Josh Allen his rookie year? Terrible.”
Bills
- The Athletic’s Joe Buscaglia looks ahead to 2022 and thinks the only three positions the Bills are set for are defensive end, offensive tackle and safety. At quarterback, they obviously have Josh Allen, but Buscaglia thinks backup quarterback is a question mark.
- Buffalo’s main needs, per Buscaglia, are interior offensive line, wide receiver, nose tackle and nickel corner. He says C Mitch Morse and G Jon Feliciano are potential cap casualties and G Cody Ford is entering a make-or-break year as a starter.
- At wide receiver, Buscaglia points out slot WR Cole Beasley will be 33 and 34-year-old No. 2 WR Emmanuel Sanders is on just a one-year deal. While 2020 fourth-round WR Gabriel Davis showed some promise, Buscaglia thinks Buffalo will need to add more weapons here.
- He adds the Bills can upgrade at nickel from Taron Johnson, while DT Harrison Phillips is a potential trade candidate this preseason and DT Star Lotulelei can be cut in 2022.
- Buscaglia highlights other positions that could become greater needs or the Bills could see opportunities to upgrade, including cornerback, tight end and running back. It depends on how younger players like CB Levi Wallace, CB Dane Jackson, TE Dawson Knox and RBs Devin Singletary and Zack Moss perform in 2021.
Patriots
- Patriots S Kyle Dugger said the game started slowing down for him last year before he got injured vs. Denver. (Michael Giardi)
- Dugger also said he watches tape of former safeties Rodney Harrison and Troy Polamalu. (Mike Reiss)
