AFC Notes: Bills, Dolphins, Patriots

Bills

is currently not attending OTAs, prompting HC to say the following: “Business is business. We are concentrating on the players that are here right now.” (Joe Buscaglia) McDermott mentions that TE Dawson Knox and OL Spencer Brown are both dealing with minor injury issues right now but are expected to return soon. (Katherine Fitzgerald)

Dolphins

Dolphins RB Raheem Mostert is expected to play Week 1 and doesn’t think his knee injury will be an issue when the time comes.

“Me and Dr. [Dan] Cooper had a week of conversation specifically on my position and everything like that,” Mostert told Barry Jackson of The Miami Herald. “He said, ‘I’ve had O-linemen have this same injury and their position is a little more demanding as far as technique-based. That’s where it gets really tricky. I’ve [seen] cornerbacks have this same injury and have this same operation.”

“I believe Xavien Howard was the one that got an operation done by Dr. Cooper and look how he turned out,” Mostert said. “He’s an All-Pro and Pro Bowl-caliber player. For him to come back and the mindset that he had, it’s definitely one of those things that I know that I can come in, get this rehab and attack this rehab, get the surgery and be 120 percent rather than 110.”

Patriots

Before the Patriots signed TEs Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith in free agency, they spent a pair of third-round picks on TEs Devin Asiasi and Dalton Keene. Neither has contributed much heading into their third seasons, but the door is still open given how long it can take tight ends to transition from college to the pros.

“Going into Year 3 for those guys so there’s always growth — system growth, obviously,” Patriots TE coach Nick Caley said, via PatriotsWire.com. “They’re going to be more experienced than they were a year ago. Those guys are working hard. They’re doing everything we asked them to do.”