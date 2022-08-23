AFC Notes: Bills, Dolphins, Patriots

Bills
- Bills GM Brandon Beane on the trade of OL Cody Ford to the Cardinals: “Putting it all together, in my heart of hearts, I wanted Cody to come in here and have his best year. Ultimately it made the most sense for the Bills and for Cody.” (Katherine Fitzgerald)
- Beane went on to say that the Cardinals had asked about Ford previously, along with multiple other teams who were checking on his status when he wasn’t among the team’s starters. Ford’s representation had also wanted him to be a starter in Buffalo which was seemingly out of the picture. (Sal Capaccio)
- As for CB Tre’Davious White, Beane said that the team is trying to take their decision on his roster status down to the wire. (Capaccio)
- Beane also noted G Ike Boettger has a chance to play this season following a setback in his rehab process. (Joe Buscaglia)
- Beane added the team views OL Bobby Hart as someone who can fill in at all four spots on the offensive line except for center and has done a great job in the preseason. (Alaina Getzenberg)
- Bills S Jordan Poyer is attempting to get back to full health and therefore is not playing in the preseason, according to Beane, who also had no update on his contract situation. (Getzenberg)
- The Bills are also hoping to have OT Tommy Doyle back soon from his foot injury, which is not considered to be a long-term injury. (Chris Brown)
Dolphins
- Per Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, the Dolphins got hit hard by injuries at cornerback, but HC Mike McDaniel said Nik Needham is fine and will practice, while Keion Crossen is day to day.
- McDaniel highlighted TE Hunter Long as someone who’s improved recently: “His position coach, Jon Embree, had a heart-to-heart with him a week ago. And he really turned it up.”
Patriots
- Patriots HC Bill Belichick said that the team is looking at using running backs Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson on all three downs, without a designated back to catch passes. (Mike Reiss)
