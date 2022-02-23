AFC Notes: Bills, Dolphins, Patriots, J.C. Jackson

Bills

The Athletic’s Joe Buscaglia isn’t sure if the Bills will release OL Daryl Williams because of how much they value continuity on the offensive line. But he notes Williams is set to have a cap hit of $9.9 million in 2022, $6.3 million of which can be saved if he’s cut.

because of how much they value continuity on the offensive line. But he notes Williams is set to have a cap hit of $9.9 million in 2022, $6.3 million of which can be saved if he’s cut. Given Williams seemed to fit more at guard than tackle, Buscaglia thinks Buffalo could get equal production for less cost if they moved on. They could also try to work out a pay cut, though that would save them less than a release most likely.

Buscaglia doesn’t expect Bills OL Jon Feliciano to be back, whether the team cuts him or is able to find a trade partner. Buscaglia mentions the Bills might be able to swing something with the Giants given how many of their former coaches and staffers migrated there this offseason and the team’s sizable need for OL help.

to be back, whether the team cuts him or is able to find a trade partner. Buscaglia mentions the Bills might be able to swing something with the Giants given how many of their former coaches and staffers migrated there this offseason and the team’s sizable need for OL help. Bills RFA OL Ryan Bates is a strong option to be tendered but Buscaglia adds the Bills could save money in the long run by offering him a three-year extension now.

is a strong option to be tendered but Buscaglia adds the Bills could save money in the long run by offering him a three-year extension now. Buscaglia mentions Bills C Mitch Morse is expected back in 2022 but he thinks Buffalo could use an early pick on a center for 2023 when Morse’s deal is up. That player could compete for a starting spot at guard as a rookie if Williams is cut.

is expected back in 2022 but he thinks Buffalo could use an early pick on a center for 2023 when Morse’s deal is up. That player could compete for a starting spot at guard as a rookie if Williams is cut. Bills OL Ike Boettger has been a valuable reserve but Buscaglia notes his late-season Achilles tear complicates matters. Buffalo should be able to bring him back cheaply during the summer if his rehab goes well.

has been a valuable reserve but Buscaglia notes his late-season Achilles tear complicates matters. Buffalo should be able to bring him back cheaply during the summer if his rehab goes well. As far as former second-round OL Cody Ford , Buscaglia expects the Bills to explore trade opportunities with him all the way through training camp.

, Buscaglia expects the Bills to explore trade opportunities with him all the way through training camp. Cory Harkey as their assistant ST coordinator. ( The Bills are hiring former UCLA and Rams TEas their assistant ST coordinator. ( Matt Zenitz)

Dolphins

Should the Dolphins not re-sign TE Mike Gesicki this offseason, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald takes a look at several options for the organization to consider:

Jackson writes that Cardinals TE Zach Ertz brings a similar skill set to Gesicki, but would likely cost more than the Dolphins’ current tight end.

brings a similar skill set to Gesicki, but would likely cost more than the Dolphins’ current tight end. Jackson mentions that Cowboys TE Dalton Schultz is a “solid blocker” and thinks the tight end “would thrive” in HC Mike McDaniel’ s system.

is a “solid blocker” and thinks the tight end “would thrive” in HC s system. Giants TE Evan Engram is another pass-catching tight end.

is another pass-catching tight end. Jackson adds that Browns TE David Njoku and the Vikings’ Tyler Conklin are capable blockers, but lack as receiving threats.

and the Vikings’ are capable blockers, but lack as receiving threats. As for Bengals TE C.J. Uzomah, Jackson thinks if signed he could split time with Hunter Long and Adam Shaheen.

Patriots

Patriots CB J.C. Jackson said he would be willing to play under the franchise tag in 2022.

“I love the game,” Jackson said, via Phil Perry of NBC Sports. “If they tag me, I’m gonna go out there and play.”

Jackson said that the organization approached him about a contract extension during the season, but he wanted to focus on playing at the time.

“It was all positive things,” Jackson said. “I wanted to focus on ball at the time. I wanted to finish the season the right way. I didn’t really come back to them on it.”

Jackson mentioned that the Patriots have not gotten back in touch with him regarding contract negotiations.

“I guess they feel like they don’t need me,” Jackson said. “I guess I can’t be that important to them. I know I am, but they’re not showing me.”

The franchise tag for Jackson would cost the Patriots $17.295 million, which the team seems more inclined to spend instead of losing one of their best defensive players and leaving a glaring hole at cornerback. (NFL.com)