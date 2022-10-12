AFC Notes: Bills, Dolphins, Patriots, Mac Jones

Bills
- The Athletic’s Tim Graham is told the Bills don’t have “an iron in the fire” when it comes to potentially signing WR Odell Beckham Jr. He adds most of the Beckham to Buffalo speculation is fueled by his relationships to players like DE Von Miller.
- If Beckham is healthy and Buffalo needs help at receiver later this season, Graham doesn’t rule out the team looking into it, but as things stand now it’s a long shot.
- Bills WR Isaiah McKenzie cleared the league’s concussion protocol and was a full participant in Wednesday’s practice. (Chris Brown)
- The Bills brought in receivers Cyril Grayson, KeeSean Johnson and D.J. Montgomery for workouts on Tuesday. (Aaron Wilson)
Dolphins
- ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the Dolphins are optimistic that WR Tyreek Hill (foot) will be available for Week 6.
- CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson, citing a league source, that there is some concern about Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa needing more time beyond Week 6 to fully recover from his concussion.
- Anderson adds that Miami has a lot of appreciation for seventh-round QB Skylar Thompson‘s knowledge of the playbook.
- Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel said QB Teddy Bridgewater is progressing through the concussion protocol and his pectoral injury is improving as well: “Teddy is progressing through protocol. He feels good. The soreness on his pec is feeling better. In this stage of the protocol, he’s unable to do anything football related with his team.” (Safid Deen)
- McDaniel said there is a “definite scenario” where Tagovailoa can be cleared from his concussion in time for Sunday’s game, but they would avoid playing him even if he receives clearance: “It wouldn’t be fair to the player, it wouldn’t be fair to the team. I don’t feel comfortable putting him in that situation.” (Marcel Louis-Jacques)
- McDaniel said they require a “whole week” to make a decision on the availability for CB Xavien Howard (groin) and LT Terron Armstead (toe). (Louis-Jacques)
- Howard said he plans on playing in Week 6 against the Vikings, however. (Deen)
Patriots
- Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer notes Patriots’ HC Bill Belichick‘s decision to not shut down any talk of fourth-round QB Bailey Zappe taking the job from starting QB Mac Jones is important, because Belichick has not hesitated to do that in the past.
- Breer doesn’t think Jones is necessarily in danger of losing his job but he also points out Belichick clearly chose his words carefully for a reason.
- NFL Media’s Mike Giardi reports Jones has been dealing with “some instability” in his ankle but the swelling has decreased and the injury could be “managed in a variety of ways.”
- On Wednesday, Belichick said they will observe Jones (high-ankle sprain) to determine his availability for Week 6: “We’ll see what it’s like today and go from there.” (Breer)
- As for whether Jones is the starting quarterback whenever he’s healthy, Belichick responded: “We’ll see.”
- The Patriots brought in LB Calvin Munson for a visit on Tuesday. He ended up signing to the practice squad. (Mike Reiss)
- New England also worked out four players on Tuesday including DB Troy Apke, OT Myron Cunningham, DB DaMarcus Fields and DB Quandre Mosely. (Mike Reiss)
