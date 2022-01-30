AFC Notes: Bills, Jets, Patriots

Bills

Bills QB Mitchell Trubisky was intent on trying to rehab his image with his next team after leaving Chicago. So far so good. Trubisky impressed during the preseason and to a man, the Bills speak highly of him behind the scenes for his work on the scout team.

“If anybody calls me about Mitch on another team, I’m going to give him a great recommendation,” Bills GM Brandon Beane said via Katherine Fitzgerald of the Buffalo News. “And I’ve told him and his agent, if he doesn’t get what he wants, we’ve got a spot for him.” Jets Connor Hughes of The Athletic says that there is no chance the team trades DT Quinnen Williams this offseason.

On the first day of free agency, Hughes would like to see the Jets go after Cowboys TE Dalton Schultz or Saints S Marcus Williams.

or Saints S . When it comes to WR Braxton Berrios , Hughes says if another team is willing to pay him $8 or $9 million per season then the team should let him walk away.

Hughes adds that Berrios is a Pro Bowl caliber returner and an insurance option in the slot, who is incapable of playing on the outside. Berrios would likely wind up as the No. 4 receiver on the team, who is seeking a No. 1.

Hughes thinks that Falcons WR Calvin Ridley could be worth a first-round pick if the team does a thorough investigation on his situation.

Hughes thinks that Falcons WR Calvin Ridley could be worth a first-round pick if the team does a thorough investigation on his situation. Patriots Per ESPN’s Mike Reiss, some people close to TE Jonnu Smith wondered if missing voluntary OTAs put him behind and resulted in a disappointing first year in New England. They add Smith has always needed extra refinement dating back to college.

Smith had some production on schemed plays but Reiss says the Patriots want him to be able to produce more within the structure of their offense.

Reiss expects Patriots RB coach Ivan Fears to retire this offseason, though he could stick around and do some consulting like former OL coach Dante Scarnecchia.

Reiss expects Patriots RB coach Ivan Fears to retire this offseason, though he could stick around and do some consulting like former OL coach Dante Scarnecchia .

Some candidates to replace Fears, per Reiss, include Patriots assistant Vinnie Sunseri or former Patriots RB Kevin Faulk, who most recently was with LSU.