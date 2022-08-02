AFC Notes: Bills, Preston Williams, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Bills
- Bills S Jordan Poyer suffered an elbow injury that was diagnosed as a hyperextension. He still has a chance to be ready for Week 1. (Ian Rapoport)
Dolphins
- ESPN’s Marcel Louis-Jacques says Dolphins CB Trill Williams has had a strong training camp and it wouldn’t be surprising to see him starting in Week 1 if Byron Jones is out.
- PFF’s Doug Kyed says the target date for Jones’ return from offseason ankle surgery is Week 1.
- Dolphins DC Josh Boyer on what CB Noah Igbinoghene has shown in training camp: “I think he’s shown tremendous growth from a mental and emotional standpoint.” (Joe Schad)
- Dolphins OL Connor Williams said snapping the ball well is one of the biggest things for him as he transitions to center. He hasn’t had any egregious mistakes but he’s working to refine his snap location: “It’s definitely progressed, and it becomes secondhand when you’re not even thinking about it.” (Barry Jackson)
- Jackson added Dolphins fourth-round WR Erik Ezukanma looks to have the lead for the No. 4 receiver spot. Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel praised Ezukanma’s adjustment to the NFL from Texas Tech: “One exciting thing about Erik is he’s learning a completely new language at a different tempo. The speed of the game, the pass rush. The quarterback doesn’t have that much time to operate at an NFL game. Nine times out of 10, a rookie receiver lines up 4 yards off the ball when they’re off the ball. That shows you how far they have to come.” (Jackson)
- Dolphins WR Preston Williams tweeted what appeared to be a complaint about a lack of playing time in practice. He’s among those trying to stand out in a crowded back of the room at receiver. McDaniel didn’t have an issue with it though: “People care. People want to do good. I don’t hold much weight to all that.”
- Williams added on Tuesday that he hasn’t asked for a trade yet but still feels like he deserves more playing time: “I feel like I’m not getting the opportunities I deserve. I want an opportunity to show that I can beat my man. I haven’t asked for a trade. I have spoken with my agent.” (Joe Schad)
- McDaniel was asked if there was difficulty managing the speed on the team’s offense between Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle and others: “It’s the same difficulty as the guy with three yachts deciding which one to pick … you don’t need to shed a tear for our problems.” (Louis-Jacques)
- McDaniel isn’t concerned about C Michael Deiter being ready for the regular season. (Louis-Jacques)
Jets
- Jets RB Michael Carter has an ankle injury and veteran DL Vinny Curry is dealing with a hamstring injury, with both expected to return this week. (Zack Rosenblatt)
Patriots
- According to PFF’s Doug Kyed, Patriots RB James White hasn’t had any setbacks in his recovery from a subluxated hip last season and the team knew his rehab would take a while. He remains on the PUP list.
- Patriots HC Bill Belichick said the team was happy to get an extension done with P Jake Bailey, as his proven performance escalator caused his cap hit to increase for 2022. (Zack Cox)
- Patriots DT Davon Godchaux‘s two-year, $20.8 million extension includes a $10.5 million signing bonus, some of which folded in his existing 2022 base salary to lower it now to just $1.5 million. (Over The Cap)
- Godchaux has base salaries of $5.85 million and $7.15 million in 2023 and 2024, with up to $1 million in per-game roster bonuses and a $150,000 workout bonus each season. He also has $3.35 million of his 2023 salary guaranteed.
- The Patriots hosted DB Jalen Elliott, DB Devin Hafford, DB Brad Hawkins and DB Daniel Wright for free-agent tryouts. Hawkins was signed to the roster. (Mike Reiss)
