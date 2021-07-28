AFC Notes: Bills, Xavien Howard, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Bills

Dolphins

Regarding Dolphins CB Xavien Howard officially demanding a trade on Tuesday, HC Brian Flores said they intend on continuing discussions with Howard and his representation.

“I guess the plan is to continue to have discussions on our part, continue to have talks with him and his representation,” Flores said. “We love X. He’s a good player. He’s competitive. He’s here. He’s showing up.”

Flores acknowledged that they understand Howard’s issues but expect the cornerback to continue contributing in training camp.

“We expect him to contribute the same way he has. He was out there [on Tuesday], passed his conditioning test. He’s in good shape. We’ll understand his concerns, and we’ll just try to work through this as best we can.”

Flores mentioned that he spoke with Howard following his trade request and will keep those conversations private.

“Look, X is a great player, good teammate. His teammates love playing with him. I love coaching him. Obviously, we’ve had discussions with him, his representation. I talked to him yesterday. I’ll keep all those conversations between us, including his contract situation.”

When asked if there’s any possibility for Howard to stay in Miami, Flores responded that “there’s a way” and is committed to continuing dialogue with the cornerback.

“There’s a way,” Flores said. “I think we just continue to have discussions with him, his representation, and keep the lines of communication open, continue having dialogue and, hopefully, work something out. At the same time, we’ve got 90, 89 other guys that we’ll be working with, to include X.”

Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald notes the Dolphins have told Howard privately they aren’t going to trade him, though they also said the same thing before dealing LT Laremy Tunsil .

. Dolphins OL Michael Deiter is firmly in the mix to start at center and was taking first-team reps ahead of Matt Skura to start training camp: “I can’t sit here and say I was with the ones today and I’m the starter. It was good to get back out and be taking a lot of snaps. But it’s not redemption. At the end of the year, maybe it will be redemption. Hopefully I can be a good center for the Miami Dolphins.” (Barry Jackson)

Dolphins WR Albert Wilson wasn't quite fully recovered from a hip injury in 2019 but he says he's feeling back to normal after taking the 2020 season off: "Like night and day. I'm completely healthy. I feel like I can do anything. I'm back to normal."

wasn’t quite fully recovered from a hip injury in 2019 but he says he’s feeling back to normal after taking the 2020 season off: “Like night and day. I’m completely healthy. I feel like I can do anything. I’m back to normal.” Dolphins LB Benardrick McKinney, who had three years and $27.5 million remaining on his contract, restructured to a one-year deal with a base salary of $3 million and a $200,000 playing time incentive. (Field Yates)

Jets

Patriots

According to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, the Patriots hosted free-agent OT Jerald Hawkins for a workout on Tuesday.

for a workout on Tuesday. Patriots QB Cam Newton mentioned that he does not intend on playing like a “battering ram” on run plays like earlier in his career: “You won’t see me being a battering ram like I once was.” (Michael Giardi)