AFC Notes: Bo Nix, Travis Kelce, Fernando Mendoza, Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos
- NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reports the Broncos were hoping to sign Patriots WR Stefon Diggs in free agency before he opted to sign a three-year, $63.5 million deal with New England.
- Tony Pauline of EssentiallySports, citing people close to the situation, reports that it’s considered a “50/50 proposition” that Broncos QBs coach Davis Webb takes a head coaching job.
- Although Webb is in the running for the Raiders’ head coaching job, Pauline writes that a “large faction of people” feel Webb is not head coaching material at this point in his career. In the end, it could be a better choice for Webb to return to Denver.
- Chris Tomasson writes that the Broncos’ firing WR coach Keary Colbert was “no surprise” after Sean Payton said their receivers had too many drops late in the season: “There were too many (drops) even down the stretch… There’s a proper way to catch a football, and most of the time, it’s with your thumbs together, not the other way around.”
- Broncos CEO Greg Penner said he has “zero concern” about QB Bo Nix‘s recovery from his ankle injury, per Troy Renck.
- Penner said they will be “opportunistically aggressive” in the free-agent market, per Tomasson.
- Broncos GM George Paton is entering the final year of his contract, while Payton is signed through 2027. Penner said he’d like to keep both around long-term: “We’d love to have both of them here long-term.” (Parker Gabriel)
- Broncos LB Justin Strnad is seeking a multi-year contract and wants to be a regular starter next season. (Tomasson)
- Paton said the team has a strategy regarding CB Ja’Quan McMillian, who will be a restricted free agent. (Tomasson)
- Nix (ankle) said his surgery was a “very quick procedure” and he’ll resume training in 4-6 weeks, per Chris Tomasson.
- Nix said he wasn’t aware of the severity of his injury at the end of their Divisional Round win over the Bills: “It was a bummer. It was a little bit unknown at the end of the game… Was very thrilled with how we finished the game.” (Tomasson)
Chiefs
- Chiefs owner Clark Hunt says he is hopeful that TE Travis Kelce will return in 2026: “There’s no doubt in my mind that he can still play.” (Bergman)
- Hunt on QB Patrick Mahomes‘ rehab on his torn ACL: “I wouldn’t put it past him to return by Week 1.” (Bergman)
- New OC Eric Bieniemy on returning to the Chiefs: “It was a real, real tough decision to leave the Bears… More than anything, I’m fired up for this opportunity.” (Taylor)
- Bieniemy is back as the Chiefs’ offensive coordinator. When asked about Kansas City’s running game, Bieniemy said he wants to determine what’s best for the offense: “We’re going to make sure we can do the things we can do best. Have I been exposed to a number of run schemes? Yes. We need to find what we do best.” (Nate Taylor)
Raiders
- Tony Pauline of EssentiallySports reports that the Raiders’ chances of passing on Indiana QB Fernando Mendoza are “slim to none.”
- Pauline cites people around the league who think Mendoza shouldn’t participate in any pre-draft activities, including the NFL Combine, Indiana’s Pro Day, or even a throwing session with Las Vegas.
- League sources tell Pauline that they believe the quarterback should only attend a meeting with the Raiders and have a medical exam.
- Dianna Russini reports the Raiders are still planning on interviewing another head coaching candidate this week, and they still haven’t made a decision on the vacancy.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!