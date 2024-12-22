AFC Notes: Bradley Chubb, Garrett Wilson, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

Dolphins OLB Bradley Chubb suffered a torn ACL late last season and was designated for return just over two weeks ago. Although they might opt to hold him off until 2025 with slim playoff hopes this year, Miami DC Anthony Weaver discussed how Chubb has looked in recovery.

“Chubb looks like a guy who is trying to work himself back to where he used to be,” Weaver said, via Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. “He flashes but you don’t want to touch that field until you know you’re your best self. When he plays, he will be ready to go . . . He’s getting to that point.”

Jets

Jets WR Davante Adams has high praise for fellow receiver Garrett Wilson and hopes the two will still remain together next season in New York, with Adams calling Wilson one of the best receivers he has played with.

“I’ve never played with a receiver that gets as much respect from defenses as he does,” Adams told Rich Cimini of ESPN. “It gives me certain opportunities to be one-on-one more than what I’ve had in the past.”

However, Wilson would not commit to the pair teaming up again next season in the Big Apple.

“I’m not going to get too ahead of myself,” Wilson said when asked about a potential return. “Yeah, we’ll see what happens.”

There has been plenty of drama surrounding the team this season and even CB Sauce Gardner admitted that it has had an effect on him.

“My mental wasn’t as good at the beginning [of the season],” Gardner told ESPN. “There was so much adversity going on within the building, and my mental just wasn’t right. I wasn’t having fun. That’s just what it was.”

Wilson on not being involved in the offense until the fourth quarter against the Rams : “I don’t know, to be honest with you man. I don’t know. I just gotta go out and put my best foot forward and hope that things fall my way. I would love to be involved, love to make an impact on the game, but if people see it differently that’s out of my control. Just trying to do what I can do.” ( Zack Rosenblatt

Jets HC Jeff Ulbrich had no details on OT Olu Fashanu’s left foot injury, adding it was too soon to call it an Achilles’ injury before he undergoes further testing. Fashanu was seen on crutches following the game. (Rich Cimini)

Patriots

According to Patriots OL coach Scott Peters, Patriots OL Cole Strange has been getting reps at center, a position of need for the team.

“He’s done a good job,” Peters said, via Chris Mason of MassLive.com. “He’s learning it. It’s new for him, but he’s picking it up pretty quickly. I think he’s done a pretty good job so far… he knows the system. I think the fundamental techniques are getting closer. I think for him, it’s more just kinda feeling confident and giving the green light. He’s quick. He’s strong. He’s athletic. He can pull. A smart guy. He can run the show there. I think for him, he has all the attributes you want. It’s just kinda refining and getting him more comfortable.”

As for C David Andrews, he is approaching his 33rd birthday and told reporters he is unsure if he can return given the nature of his shoulder injury.

“In 2021, I ripped the rotator cuff off the bone. Now I’ve torn it in the meat of it,” Andrews said on his podcast. “So what they’re gonna try to do is put a — now this is someone who didn’t graduate college trying to explain — but they’re gonna try to put a sheath over this and hopefully the muscles regrow. It’s not 100%, but it gives me the best shot to continue my football career and that’s all I can ask for.”

Patriots OC Alex Van Pelt wants to keep QB Drake Maye healthy through the end of the season which will lead to less designed QB runs. (Evan Lazar)

wants to keep QB healthy through the end of the season which will lead to less designed QB runs. (Evan Lazar) Patriots RB Antonio Gibson was fined $14,805 for unnecessary roughness (use of the helmet), and DE Deatrich Wise was fined $16,883 for unnecessary roughness (horse-collar tackle) in Week 15.