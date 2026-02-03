AFC Notes: Brandon Beane, Milton Williams, Bills, Dolphins, Patriots

Bills
During a recent media appearance, Bills GM Brandon Beane had some harsh words for fans and outside pundits who believe the team made a mistake by firing Sean McDermott and promoting OC Joe Brady to head coach.
“Fuck the outside. It’s about the right selection for this team,” Beane said. “And if we win, they’ll love it. It’s the same thing I said when I took Josh Allen. If I’m wrong, the moving company will be at my house. So, I understand. And I’m not going to have regret of choosing someone to appease the outside if I thought it should have been something different. If I’m wrong, I’ll fucking take my job and fucking go home. I would love for everyone to cheer every move, but it’s not about winning the press conference. It’s about winning games.”
Patriots
Patriots DT Milton Williams won the Super Bowl last year with the Eagles and is now in a position to do it for a second season in a row, albeit with a different team this time.
“It’s great, man. I just say I’m blessed to be in this situation,” Williams said Monday, via NFL.com. “This is my third Super Bowl in five years. It’s crazy. You know, people always talk about guys not going their entire career, playing 10-12 years and not going. It’s just great, man.”
Williams acknowledged that he is the only player on the team who made the postseason last year.
“Definitely. New team, new coaches, me moving to a new area, somewhere I’ve really never been, and a lot of doubters,” Williams commented on his move to New England. “A lot of people talking, saying they’re gonna be (bad). I think somebody put an article out saying I was like an F signing or something. Sports Illustrated, I remember. I was like ‘I’m gonna remember this.’ All that stuff just drives me, fuels me. Earlier in the year, (Patriots coach Mike Vrabel) asked our team to raise our hand if you were playing football at this time last year, I was the only guy to raise my hand, so it was kind of weird. But I’m just happy for all the guys to be able to raise their hand. To be like all right, ask that question next year. We was there in that same situation, in the Super Bowl.”
Williams was asked about his feelings about heading to his second championship game in a row after the win over the Broncos.
“You know, after the game — I got my happy tears out last year when we won it in Philly — so after the Denver game, just seeing those guys crying and stuff on the sideline about making it, it was everything,” Williams said. “I was kind of laughing at them, calling them soft. I was in the same position last year, crying like a baby, so I understand…Woo, to pull that off, it’ll be something I didn’t even dream about. I just dreamt about being in the NFL, playing in one. Winning? Back to back? That would be something I didn’t even dream about. I always say I’m just blessed to be in this situation, just to have this opportunity. I’m gonna do everything I can to try and take advantage of it.”
- Patriots QB Drake Maye says he’ll be fine when asked about his shoulder injury after popping up on the injury report: “Turned a corner landing on the flight, felt good from the flight, and throwing out there today. I really had no doubt in being 100% for the game. It’s the Super Bowl; you get two weeks to prepare for it. Do whatever you have to do.” (Evan Lazar)
