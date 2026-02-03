AFC Notes: Brandon Beane, Milton Williams, Bills, Dolphins, Patriots

Bills

During a recent media appearance, Bills GM Brandon Beane had some harsh words for fans and outside pundits who believe the team made a mistake by firing Sean McDermott and promoting OC Joe Brady to head coach.

“Fuck the outside. It’s about the right selection for this team,” Beane said. “And if we win, they’ll love it. It’s the same thing I said when I took Josh Allen. If I’m wrong, the moving company will be at my house. So, I understand. And I’m not going to have regret of choosing someone to appease the outside if I thought it should have been something different. If I’m wrong, I’ll fucking take my job and fucking go home. I would love for everyone to cheer every move, but it’s not about winning the press conference. It’s about winning games.”

Dolphins

Liam Eichenberg was dealing with a severe knee injury that kept him out this past season and may threaten his football career and force him to retire. Eichenberg would not comment when asked if his injury required surgery and said he did not want to share much more information. Dolphins OLwas dealing with a severe knee injury that kept him out this past season and may threaten his football career and force him to retire. Eichenberg would not comment when asked if his injury required surgery and said he did not want to share much more information.

Eichenberg is unsure if he will play again and has currently appeared in 60 games with 52 starts for the Dolphins.

“It was one of those things that just started happening working out, doing exercises,” Eichenberg said, via Barry Jackson . “My knee was just kind of breaking down for the most part…I am going to try (to play again). I don’t want to share too much.”

Alexander Mattison, who broke his neck in Chicago against the Bears. Another serious injury was suffered by RB, who broke his neck in Chicago against the Bears.

“I had a free release out of the backfield and Quinn [Ewers] gave me the ball and I broke a tackle and had some open space and I was running through open space. I saw a defender coming and tried to cut across him, but he gave me the Ole!, and pulled my momentum into the ground. I went head first into the ground. With the laws of physics, I’m not going to win that battle. It was a bad angle and all of my momentum went head first into the ground. That caused the fracture,” Mattison said, adding he never lost consciousness and left the field under his own power. “We found out there was a little bit of instability. I don’t think I was scared until doctors told me what happened. I thought it was a neck stinger. Then walking off the field and seeing and hearing the word fracture [was alarming]. Then getting to the hospital and hearing I needed emergency surgery was concerning.”

Mattison said it is too soon to know if he will play again, but has the goal of returning when the injury heals. However, Mattison, like Eichenberg, is set to become a free agent this offseason.

Asante Samuel Jr., Peyton Manning — so I’m not so much concerned when it comes down to that because I know it’s possible. I’m still in that healing process where it’s restricted with certain things. Running, jumping – I’m still rolling into things like that. I’m trying to get the bones and everything to heal before we start that stuff. But I feel really strong and confident. It’s getting to point where you push the boundaries. The team did an amazing job reassuring me saying it’s going to be a long process, but you’ll come out of it better than ever if God willing everything heals the way it needs to heal. Everything is looking great.” “That’s my goal; that’s the path I’m on,” Mattison added. “I’m healing up really good. Hopefully, we get back out there on the gridiron. [But] I don’t know that I want to put any expectations one way or the other. Talk to the doctor when it’s time and hopefully get that green light. They reassured me there’s always risk with anything, not specifically re-injuring myself. Their main concern is not about whether I risk re-injuring. It’s more so am I able to sustain the contact and the likelihood of an event like that happening again without further damage. Getting back to a place where I’m healed and am able to deliver contact in a safe manner is our goal. It’s tricky to ask the doctor about the risk of playing football because they’re not going to give you a straight forward answer. There’s guys who have had fusions and neck injuries that have returned –-Jr.,— so I’m not so much concerned when it comes down to that because I know it’s possible. I’m still in that healing process where it’s restricted with certain things. Running, jumping – I’m still rolling into things like that. I’m trying to get the bones and everything to heal before we start that stuff. But I feel really strong and confident. It’s getting to point where you push the boundaries. The team did an amazing job reassuring me saying it’s going to be a long process, but you’ll come out of it better than ever if God willing everything heals the way it needs to heal. Everything is looking great.”

Patriots

Patriots DT Milton Williams won the Super Bowl last year with the Eagles and is now in a position to do it for a second season in a row, albeit with a different team this time.

“It’s great, man. I just say I’m blessed to be in this situation,” Williams said Monday, via NFL.com. “This is my third Super Bowl in five years. It’s crazy. You know, people always talk about guys not going their entire career, playing 10-12 years and not going. It’s just great, man.”

Williams acknowledged that he is the only player on the team who made the postseason last year.

“Definitely. New team, new coaches, me moving to a new area, somewhere I’ve really never been, and a lot of doubters,” Williams commented on his move to New England. “A lot of people talking, saying they’re gonna be (bad). I think somebody put an article out saying I was like an F signing or something. Sports Illustrated, I remember. I was like ‘I’m gonna remember this.’ All that stuff just drives me, fuels me. Earlier in the year, (Patriots coach Mike Vrabel) asked our team to raise our hand if you were playing football at this time last year, I was the only guy to raise my hand, so it was kind of weird. But I’m just happy for all the guys to be able to raise their hand. To be like all right, ask that question next year. We was there in that same situation, in the Super Bowl.”

Williams was asked about his feelings about heading to his second championship game in a row after the win over the Broncos.

“You know, after the game — I got my happy tears out last year when we won it in Philly — so after the Denver game, just seeing those guys crying and stuff on the sideline about making it, it was everything,” Williams said. “I was kind of laughing at them, calling them soft. I was in the same position last year, crying like a baby, so I understand…Woo, to pull that off, it’ll be something I didn’t even dream about. I just dreamt about being in the NFL, playing in one. Winning? Back to back? That would be something I didn’t even dream about. I always say I’m just blessed to be in this situation, just to have this opportunity. I’m gonna do everything I can to try and take advantage of it.”

Patriots QB Drake Maye says he’ll be fine when asked about his shoulder injury after popping up on the injury report: “Turned a corner landing on the flight, felt good from the flight, and throwing out there today. I really had no doubt in being 100% for the game. It’s the Super Bowl; you get two weeks to prepare for it. Do whatever you have to do.” (Evan Lazar)