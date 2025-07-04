AFC Notes: Brian Thomas, Arden Key, Jaguars, Titans

Jaguars

Jacksonville has been implementing a new defense after the hires of HC Liam Coen and DC Anthony Campanile. Coen shouted out LB Foye Oluokun for leading the vocal learning process in the early phases of installation.

“The pro’s pro,” Coen said, via the team’s YouTube. “He’s early to every meeting, sitting down, ready to go. Communicates out there at a really high level. Wants to understand the intent behind each call. He asks phenomenal questions in the meeting room settings, especially when the entire defense is in there.”

Brian Thomas

Veteran CB Jourdan Lewis and Jags HC Liam Coen both had good things to say about WR Brian Thomas, who could develop into one of the league’s best receivers in just his second season.

“He’s smooth,” Lewis said of Thomas. “He’s very smooth, man. For his size, he gets in and out of his breaks really quickly. I think he’s one of the top guys that I’ve ever guarded, honestly, and I feel like he can get better. He’s a very young guy, I feel like sky’s the limit for him.”

“He’s got those freakish talents, man,” Coen said of Thomas during OTAs. “He’s got some freakish traits. Just his attention to detail in the meeting room setting. Being able to answer questions. You see some of his personality come to life as well. But you see, when we get into competitive situations, there’s definitely a little bit of an uptick. The ability for a big dude like him to be able to operate in the slot, run some of the choice and option routes, but also be able to go vertical and catch the ball downfield, he’s been a real pleasure to work with.”

Titans

Titans DE Arden Key is entering the eighth year of his career and third year in Tennessee. Titans DC Dennard Wilson said Key is taking on a leadership role and is maturing both “on and off the field.”

“I love where he is at right now,” Wilson said, via Jim Wyatt of the team’s site. “He has taken a leadership position with the people in the group. I think he is maturing on and off the field, and you just see it each and every day. We talk about each one, teach one, and he is one of the first guys that is teaching the young guys how to be better, what to do, the tricks of the trade, things he’s messed up throughout his career. Where Arden is at right now, I love where he is.”

Titans OLBs coach Ben Bloom mentioned how Key is helping younger players on the roster, like second-round LB Oluwafemi Oladejo.

“Arden has been around the league long enough, and he’s had production as a pass rusher. He has played with different teams, been around different players,” Bloom said. “So, he has a lot of knowledge about rushing the passer in different things, using his hands, and specific moves, and he does a nice job of sharing that and showing leadership in that area with the other players.”

With the departure of OLB Harold Landry, who now plays for the Patriots, Key said he’s making sure to step up as a leader.

“Harold is not here, but we have to move on,” Key said. “We have to make sure the room is right. We have a lot of rookies in our room, so a lot of technique areas we have to fix, and just getting them caught up in the NFL game of football. … The new guys are energetic, especially Femi. But these guys are hungry to come in and play, and they know they have to help us. It’s a great group.”