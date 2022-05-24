AFC Notes: Broncos, Chargers, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett said that the team wants to completely build the offense around QB Russell Wilson and emphasize what he does best.

“We want to build this thing completely around him and make sure that he’s comfortable and watch him come alive,” Hackett said, via PFT. “I think he did some awesome things today utilizing his athleticism, and at the same time, being just a pure drop-back passer. I think there were a lot of good things. We just have to keep developing that– the integration of the system, his feel with the rest of the team and how he is with the other guys — the wide receivers, tight ends — and getting those guys all on the same page.”

Wilson doesn’t appear to be bothered by the finger injury that plagued him last season.

“[When] he throws the ball, it’s beautiful,” Hackett said. “He’s what we call a natural thrower. The guy just can spin it. Then watching him today make some of the plays he did with his feet and dodging and moving, it was like me when I was in flag football back when I was younger. He’s doing great, and we’re excited to see him just keep owning that system.”

Denver has named Eugene Armstrong as their Southeast area scout, Deon Randall as Southwest area scout, and promoted Chaz McKenzie to Northeast area scout. (Team Website)

Chargers

Raiders



The Las Vegas Review-Journal’s Vincent Bonsignore makes an educated guess that the Raiders will finalize an extension with WR Hunter Renfrow at some point before the end of training camp.