AFC Notes: Broncos, Chargers, Raiders

Broncos
- On3Sports’ Matt Zenitz reports the Broncos are expected to hire Florida WRs coach Keary Colbert to the same position in Denver.
- According to KUSA’s Mike Klis, Denver is hiring former Chargers LBs coach Michael Wilhoite for the same role.
Chargers
- The Athletic’s Daniel Popper lists some potential free agent targets for the Chargers, noting they don’t have nearly the budget they’ve had in recent seasons to work with and will be bargain-conscious. If they want to add speed to their receiving corps before the draft, Popper mentions Buccaneers WR Scotty Miller, Giants WR Darius Slayton and Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman as potential targets.
- Popper isn’t sure if the Chargers will be priced out of the market for Rams DT Greg Gaines but he notes HC Brandon Staley‘s history with him will make him a possible target.
- Other players Staley has coached before who could interest the Chargers this offseason include Rams CB Troy Hill, Steelers OLB Malik Reed and Rams CB David Long.
- Rotational defensive linemen like Titans DL DeMarcus Walker, Texans DE Rasheem Green and 49ers DE Jordan Willis are also players Popper could see the Chargers targeting.
- The Chargers parted ways with head trainer Damon Mitchell after 24 years with the organization and the past six years in his position. (Adam Schefter)
Raiders
- The Athletic’s Vic Tafur and Tashan Reed write there’s a sense the Raiders would prefer to take a quarterback in the draft this year and methodically address the other numerous holes on their roster in a sustainable way.
- However, they note the possibility of taking a big swing on a trade for Packers QB Aaron Rodgers or bringing in a veteran like 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo remains on the table.
- If the Raiders do draft a quarterback, Reed says they likely will have to trade up into the top five to leapfrog or box out other QB-needy squads. Tafur points out they could also trade back and target someone like Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker in the second round and re-sign QB Jarrett Stidham to serve as a bridge starter.
- Vincent Bosnignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal notes while the Raiders could pursue a veteran quarterback like Rodgers or Garoppolo, in his opinion it would make sense to go younger and cheaper.
- Lane DE Andrew Farmer spoke with the Raiders at the HBCU Combine. (Justin Melo)
