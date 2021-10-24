AFC Notes: Broncos, Chiefs, Texans

Broncos

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport says Broncos CB Kyle Fuller could be a trade target for a cornerback-needy team, as he lost his starting spot to Ronald Darby and has played just two snaps the past two weeks.

KUSA's Mike Klis reports Broncos WR Tim Patrick was fined $15,450 for a block in the back last Sunday.

Chiefs

Chiefs' Andy Reid told reporters that QB Patrick Mahomes cleared concussion protocol after taking a hit to the head on an awkward sack.

Mahomes says he feels okay now and also felt okay at the time but took his time getting off the field: “I feel fine now. Y’all saw the hit. I took my time getting up, but I felt fine. I did everything I needed to do to be here.” (Nate Taylor)

Reid told the media there were things in the loss that he wasn’t used to seeing from his team: “I’m seeing things that I hadn’t seen before. It’s with the guys. Just different guys, guys that I’ve seen perform and not do certain things that we’re right there to do the right thing and make something happen and it’s bouncing the other way. We gotta fix it.” (Sam McDowell)

Texans

Texans DC Lovie Smith says that getting an opportunity is all that DE Jonathan Greenard needed to showcase his skills.

“I think he was just a young player that needed time to play, No. 1, and opportunity,” Smith said, via TexansWire.com. “As you go back to the preseason, he was starting to come, and he had an injury that knocked him out a few weeks. He can rush. I think he’s a legitimate rusher on the outside. He has good size to play the run, also. He’s just coming into his own. He left a couple, probably at least one sack on the field last week. He’s a guy that can do some things.”