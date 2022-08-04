AFC Notes: Broncos, Derwin James, Chargers, Chiefs

Broncos

According to NFL Media’s James Palmer, Broncos CB K’Waun Williams tweaked his knee in practice earlier this week but it is now considered a major injury.

New Cowboys LB Anthony Barr was also weighing an offer from the Broncos but ended up signing in Dallas. (Ian Rapoport)

Chargers

Chargers GM Tom Telesco said on the Pat McAfee Show that he’s confident they’ll figure out a contract with S Derwin James, who is entering the final year of his deal, but admits it has taken longer than what they were hoping for.

“We’ll get the Derwin James deal figured out it’s just taken us a little longer than I would’ve liked. On our end, we’ll get it figured out and get him ready to go. He’s been all-in, fully invested in everything that’s going on, we just got to get this finished up,” said Telesco.

Chiefs

Chiefs WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling called going from Packers QB Aaron Rodgers to Patrick Mahomes “a new challenge” but is ultimately thrilled for this new opportunity.

“Coach Reid is one of the most brilliant coaches, best coaches in this game,” Valdes-Scantling said, via Ron Kopp Jr. of ArrowheadPride.com. “For him to be able to get playmakers in different positions to go out and succeed, he’s been doing that for a long time — and has been very successful at it. So being a part of that, I’m excited about it. It’s a new challenge, but it’s going to be great. Obviously, with [Mahomes] back there, we can pretty much do anything.”

“[I]t’s very explosive, we pass the ball a lot,” Valdes-Scantling added. “As a receiver, I’m going to love that. It’s really fun, it’s really exciting, we do a lot of stuff, we move guys all around, a lot of motions. I think it’s just going to be really fun to go out there and make it happen on Sundays.”

Chiefs WR Daurice Fountain suffered a groin injury and WR Gary Jennings sustained a concussion. (Pete Sweeney)