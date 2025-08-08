AFC Notes: C.J. Stroud, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars

Flashier transactions and players have dominated the headlines in Jacksonville since new Jaguars GM James Gladstone arrived, but he said recently one of the biggest lessons he took from his time with the Rams was how important depth on the offensive line was. Gladstone overhauled the unit with two new starters in Robert Hainsey and Patrick Mekari while also attacking the depth in both the draft and free agency. He also spent time at the OL Masterminds summit in Dallas this summer.

“That was a good setting just to continue to lean into what we know we’ll want to prioritize into the future as well, and obviously did over the course of the offseason,” Gladstone said via ESPN’s Dan Graziano. “As I think back to my time in Los Angeles, that was really the lone area that could hinder our offense. When we got past our sixth offensive lineman, we felt the pains of 7 through 10 when needed to call on as really standing in the way of us being effective. So this is good with me, because knowing that somebody’s going to go down at some point, we won’t feel that pain to the degree that I experienced in Los Angeles knowing this system can really be hurt by that.”

Texans

Texans QB C.J. Stroud was limited during OTAs due to soreness in his throwing shoulder. Stroud said he feels “healthy” in training camp and can run at full speed.

“I feel good, I feel fast, I feel strong, I feel healthy,” Stroud said, via Aaron Wilson. “I don’t know if I look chubby or look fat, but I feel good. I don’t know. I feel good though. I’m running fast.”

Regarding Houston’s offense, Stroud said he’s having “good conversations” with teammates about timing and route running.

“It takes time,” Stroud said. “It’s not something that happens overnight. I feel like we’re getting better every day. We’re having good conversations on how routes are going to be ran and scheme is seen by both player and coach. So, it’s been really good to hash out some things and going against a good defense. So, it’s not always easy going against them and they’re really good. So, it’s bumps and bruises, but I feel like we’re making progress.”

Stroud was sacked a total of 52 times last season, which led to a dip in passing yards and touchdowns. The quarterback acknowledged that he needed to show more positivity in 2024 and learn from his mistakes.

“My body language isn’t always great,” Stroud said. “I love winning. It’s hard when you’re not doing what you want to do or things around you aren’t great. It’s easy to be negative. So, my thing is I have to try to be more positive in my body language and things like that. This is a little nugget that I got from a pastor was, ‘Mistakes and failures or even successes can either be a classroom or a coffin.’ So, I can either let it train me and I can learn from it or I can let it kill me and I can get in a coffin with it and let that mistake take a course in a negative route. For me, I try to make it a classroom as much as possible to where I can learn from it, analyze it, study it and then move on. I think that’s something that I’m trying to get better at.”

Titans

The Titans signed veteran LB Dre’Mont Jones as an unrestricted free agent this offseason. Jones wants to help reshape Tennessee’s defensive line by bringing physicality to their defense and feels like he’s going into 2025 with something to prove.

“You do that by being physical as F,” Jones said, via Jim Wyatt of the team’s site. “Every day, bringing it, striking, taking off, getting to a guy’s chest. Let him know who wants to win. That’s what I plan to do every day. But I definitely want to prove myself, and I want to remind other teams who didn’t want me any more that I am still a hell of a player.”

Jones is entering the seventh year of his career and feels a need to be a “tone-setter” for Tennessee.

“I am seven years in now,” Jones said. “I need to be a tone-setter, I need to be a leader. It’s what I want to do, and it’s what I want to be – I want to be that guy. I am ready to embrace it. I want to be known as a guy who just do it all, and I want to show I can do anything for this team. I appreciate the Titans for giving this opportunity to make plays in the league, and showcase myself. We are coming out here to get hands on people, and get nasty.”