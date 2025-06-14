AFC Notes: Calvin Ridley, Brian Thomas, Cam Ward, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars

Jaguars WR Brian Thomas Jr. is entering the second year of his career after a strong rookie campaign with 87 receptions for 1,282 yards and 10 touchdowns. The receiver’s goal this offseason is to push himself more than he did last year.

“Just come out and be better than I was last year,” Thomas said, via the team’s YouTube. “Just come out here each and every day and just push myself to be the best that I can be and see where that takes me. Just come out here and be the best that I can be.”

Thomas said he’s feeling “way better” this offseason than when he joined the team as a rookie.

“I feel way better this year than I did last year,” Thomas said. “Coming off a long rookie season, just with the combine, draft, all that, just being able to have some off time and take care of my body, just come back and be ready to go, I feel way better this season, for sure.”

Thomas learned he needs to take care of his body last year to stay healthy for a full season.

“Just taking care of your body,” said Thomas. “How long the season really is, how long the season actually is, so just doing the little things. Doing prehab so you don’t have to do rehab. Just taking care of your body before things happen. Just being up on everything.”

Texans

Texans CB Kamari Lassiter is excited about the addition of DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson and said that his experience and skillset will help the unit become one of the league’s best in 2025.

“He’s one hell of a ball player. He really understands the game. He’s played for a long time and he comes with his own energy,” Lassiter said, via Texans Wire. “He just comes with his own passion and it affects the players around him. You can see, just watching this film, how his energy and how he talks and how he plays the game, it affects people around him, whether it’s on the opposite side of the ball or whether it’s on his side of the ball.”

Titans

Titans WR Calvin Ridley was asked about the demeanor of first overall QB Cam Ward during offseason workouts.

“He’s relaxed,” Ridley said, via Turron Davenport of ESPN. “You need that at the quarterback position, man. You can’t just be an overthinker, a jittery guy. You’ve just got to kind of be OK with, you know, fucking up, doing good. You’ve just got to have that ‘fuck it’ mentality. He’s kind of got that.”

“I honestly want to hear what he thinks because I want to be in the spot where he wants me,” Ridley added. “So I ask him first, what did I do wrong on the play? No matter the throw, or the catch, or whatever it is — what do I need to do to make you feel better? And then I try to pick his brain of what do I need to do to make you feel better? So that’s pretty much what we’re doing. Like I said, it’s easy to relate to him, for me. He’s fun, easy to talk ball with. I just like him a lot, man.”