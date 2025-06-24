AFC Notes: Carlie Irsay-Gordon, JC Latham, Brenton Strange, Colts, Jaguars, Titans

Colts

Ownership of the Indianapolis Colts is going through a period of change following the sudden passing of Jim Irsay. ESPN’s Stephen Holder cites an anonymous executive from another NFL team who expressed confidence in Irsay’s daughter, Carlie Irsay-Gordon, and her ability to run the organization.

“Carlie, specifically, will be the perfect modern-day owner,” the executive said. “Carlie has been embedded in the business for probably over a decade at this point. She’s smart, a continuous learner, rigorously works to understand football from a scouting and coaching perspective. She also has the rare blend of appreciating tradition and professional expertise but not being bound by it because she is a progressive thinker. Very good people skills as well. She will be a great steward of the organization.”

Another NFL executive who knows the Irsay family highly praised Carlie Irsay’s knowledge of the business and football.

“People can underestimate her if they want, but she is tough, sharp, intelligent, works extremely hard, knows football and is innovative,” the executive said. “She will be great as long as she surrounds herself with the right people.”

Jaguars

Jaguars HC Liam Coen has positive things to say about TE Brenton Strange, noting that he is in line for more reps this offseason.

“He’ll elevate just by alone getting more reps, and getting him on the field is a good thing for us,” Coen said of Strange, via Big Cat Country. “You can tell he’s hungry, wants to continue to get better, and he showed some really nice things last year, especially after the catch. Doing some nice things of breaking tackles and getting extra yards.”

Titans

Titans 2024 first-round OL JC Latham had some bright spots in his rookie year but struggled at the end of the season. He knew his weight was an issue in the back half of the season and made it a priority to get himself where he needed to be heading into year two.

“I felt a lot heavier, and slower (at the end of the year), and it was embarrassing for me,” Latham said, via Jim Wyatt of the team’s website. “That’s when I had a talk with (offensive line coach) Bill (Callahan) about the level, and the standard that we want to play at, and that I can hold myself to, that I know I can play at.”

“So going into the offseason my biggest focus was to get into a lot better shape and lose a lot of weight.”

The Titans wanted Latham at 340 pounds, but he felt he needed to get to the 320s, like most other tackles in the league, to play at his desired level.

“Looking at a lot of the top tackles in the league, the majority of them are 320-325, or anywhere less, depending on their play style. So, I know they wanted me at 340, but we talked about it, getting to that 325-range is where I need to be.”

Tennessee signed OT Dan Moore Jr. in free agency to slot in on the left side, forcing Latham to switch to right tackle. Latham has no issues switching positions and just wants to help the team win.

“I’m a team player, so wherever they need me to play, I’ll play anywhere. It’s all about the team and whatever I can do to help the team win, it’s what it’s all about it.”