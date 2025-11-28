AFC Notes: Chip Kelly, Von Miller, Broncos, Chargers, Raiders

Broncos

Von Miller signed on with the Commanders last offseason as an unrestricted free agent, but mentioned that he reached out to the Broncos about a spot on the team before landing in Washington.

“I did reach out to the Denver Broncos,” Miller said, via BroncosWire. “I tried to be on the Denver Broncos as well, but it was just a short conversation with me and George Paton.”

Miller points out that Denver having Jonah Elliss and Dondrea Tillman as depth edge rushers meant they didn’t need additional help at the position.

“They both play special teams and they do all the grunt work,” Miller said. “You know, me, I’m a three-point shooter. Like, I’m gonna come in, I’m gonna shoot the three point. Like, when I’m in the game, I’m ball-hogging, I’m just trying to make the play, then they take me out. But they didn’t really need that, you know. They didn’t really need that this year.”

Miller left the door open for a possible reunion with the Broncos in 2026.

“Who knows what it will look like this coming up year,” Miller said.

Broncos HC Sean Payton on a possible RB J.K. Dobbins return: “It wouldn’t be soon but that has a chance to happen.” (Mike Klis)

Chargers

Aaron Wilson reports that prior to signing with the Chiefs, former Texans RB Dameon Pierce had offers from the Bears, Bengals, Broncos, Chargers, Colts, Dolphins, and the Eagles.

Chargers first-round RB Omarion Hampton said he’s been dealing with a left ankle fracture. He wants to play on Sunday but is leaving it up to the doctors to clear him. (Kris Rhim)

Raiders

Coming off a brutal offensive outing against the Browns in Week 12, the Raiders fired OC Chip Kelly before he could finish his first year with the team. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero went on The Rich Eisen Show and reported that there were times when Kelly was botching play calls, such as incorrectly tagging motions and calling plays that were not in the game plan or even installed.

“There were times, I was told, where Chip Kelly was repeatedly botching the play calls, where he’s supposed to be, for instance, tagging the motion on a play, so the receiver’s on the left, not the right. He forgets to say it, so Geno Smith is at the line of scrimmage going, ‘This doesn’t look right’ and they’re trying to run a play,” Pelissero said, via The Rich Eisen Show. “Chip, I was told, on several occasions called a play that was either not in the game plan or not installed at all.”