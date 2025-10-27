AFC Notes: Christian Barmore, Tua Tagovailoa, Bills, Dolphins, Patriots

Bills

Bills QB Josh Allen became the second player in NFL history to rush for 70 touchdowns and is closing in on the record held by former Panthers QB Cam Newton .

became the second player in NFL history to rush for 70 touchdowns and is closing in on the record held by former Panthers QB . A scuffle broke out between Bills LT Dion Dawkins and Panthers DT A’Shawn Robinson at the end of the game, with Dawkins noting that emotions ran high when the two went back and forth over the score of the game. (Kimberley A. Martin)

Dolphins

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa woke up with his eye swollen shut on Sunday and was treated with antibiotics by the team’s medical staff ahead of their win.

“Probably one of the worst experiences I’ve had in terms of waking up and that happens on a game day,” Tagovailoa said in his postgame press conference. “My eye was swollen shut. Thanks to the medical staff, they ended up helping with antibiotics and whatnot. I’m just glad I was able to go out there and play.”

Tua continued on his eye: “I had some thoughts about what it could be or might be, but none of those seem to be what it was. Maybe a stye or allergic reaction. We’ll be able to figure it out when we get back.” (Barry Jackson)

Before their win on Sunday, Dianna Russini reported that HC Mike McDaniel hasn’t lost the vast majority of Miami’s locker room but needs to work on his relationship with Tagovailoa.

Patriots

Patriots HC Mike Vrabel said after the team’s win over the Browns that DT Christian Barmore was benched for the first quarter due to disciplinary reasons.

There appeared to be no hard feelings between the two, as they hugged after their win. However, Barmore declined to speak to the media, violating the NFL’s media access policy.

“I had to make a decision,” Vrabel said, via Pro Football Talk. “My job is to protect the team, so when there are actions that I don’t feel like are commiserate with what we want to do here, I’ve got to make a decision, and we move on.”