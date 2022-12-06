AFC Notes: Colts, Davis Mills, Texans, Titans, Jon Robinson

Colts

Colts interim HC Jeff Saturday confirmed a change at quarterback could be in the cards ahead of Week 15. It would be the second time veteran QB Matt Ryan has been benched this season if it happens.

“I actually had that conversation this morning. We’re going to look at everything — no position in particular, but everybody,” Saturday said, via Joel A. Erickson of the Indianapolis Star. “We need the best 11 on the field every time. If we think somebody gives us a better chance to win, let’s have those discussions this week.”

Texans

The Texans have the top priority in the waiver order, but they appear to be looking at their options in-house at quarterback rather than whether former Panthers QB Baker Mayfield would be a fit.

“To be truthful, the only video that I’ve been really studying is ours,” Smith said via Aaron Wilson. “That’s a hard story a little bit. To answer your question, everybody that’s available we look at. We see if they fit. We’re constantly trying to improve our roster, so if there’s anybody that’s out there, that’s what we do. Don’t know enough about Baker or anything like that. We’re trying to get better play from the guys we have on our current roster. That’s what we’re really focused on right now.”

Wilson reports that the Texans are strongly considering going back to QB Davis Mills after a dismal pair of starts from QB Kyle Allen.

Titans

Click2Houston’s Aaron Wilson reports Titans HC Mike Vrabel is expected to have “significant power” following the firing of GM Jon Robinson .

is expected to have “significant power” following the firing of GM . According to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero, the team’s leadership was unhappy with the direction of Robinson’s roster and decided to fire him despite the team leading the AFC South.