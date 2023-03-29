AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Derrick Henry, Titans

Colts

The Colts, unlike some other teams, have not ruled out making a run at Ravens QB Lamar Jackson, who is available to sign an offer sheet on the non-exclusive tag. However, owner Jim Irsay made it clear if Jackson is still seeking a fully-guaranteed contract, that’s a non-starter for him.

“For me, for the good of the game, boy, I don’t believe fully guaranteed contracts would be good for our game at all. At all,” Irsay said via the Athletic’s Zak Keefer. “I’ve seen what it’s done to other sports leagues and I just don’t think that it’s a positive … I line up more with the old-school owners, the Rooneys, the Maras, the Halases. Everyone has to change with the times, that sort of thing. Our game is great and it’s great for a number of reasons, but I don’t think guaranteed contracts make our game greater, I think it makes it worse.”

Acquiring Jackson would mean forking over two first-round picks and a massive contract. Irsay doesn’t have as much of an issue paying Jackson, aside from the guarantee structure, but the picks on top of the contract would be a tall ask.

“It has nothing to do with actual dollars,” Irsay said. “I mean, paying a contact like that is not a problem, not a problem for me, I know. That’s not an issue. I mean, the issue is, what’s the right thing to do for the franchise, in terms of what helps us win in the long run? I mean, you need more than just a quarterback.”

The Colts have the No. 4 pick, which should give them a crack at one of the top quarterback prospects, even if the guy available to them by the time they pick has some warts.

“When you have a rookie quarterback, it gives you the opportunity to build a franchise for the first three or four years,” Irsay said. “If you have a rookie quarterback, you know, you’re going to have a chance for those years to really have extra dollars to make your team better so.”

It’s old news at this point but Irsay revealed he had to be talked into trading for QB Carson Wentz in 2021: “I did not want to do it … I wasn’t for it, and I voiced that.”

in 2021: “I did not want to do it … I wasn’t for it, and I voiced that.” The Colts recently had a private meeting with Purdue QB Aidan O’Connell , according to Tom Pelissero.

, according to Tom Pelissero. Ryan Fowler reports that Western Kentucky DL Brodric Martin has top-30 visits scheduled with the Chargers, Chiefs, Colts, and Eagles.

Jaguars

The Jaguars recently hosted DL Calais Campbell for a free-agent visit, yet he opted to sign with the Falcons.

When asked about the possibility of bringing Campbell back to Jacksonville, GM Trent Baalke said the team would plan to compete for his services.

“Obviously, he’s a player that was here at one point in time in his career, had a great experience in Jacksonville. We’re certainly going to compete for that, to bring him back,” Baalke said, via Demetrius Harvey of the Florida Times-Union.

UAB OT Kadeem Telfort met with the Jaguars at his pro day. (Tony Pauline)

met with the Jaguars at his pro day. (Tony Pauline) Oklahoma State DL Tyler Lacy has a top 30 visit scheduled with the Jaguars. (Justin Melo)

Titans

Titans GM Ran Carthon called the report that they shopped RB Derrick Henry at the Combine “erroneous” and says he has spoken to both Henry and his representatives.

“There’s nothing new to report,” Carthon said, via ESPN’s Turron Davenport. “There was an erroneous report that came out. I’ve spoken to Todd, Derrick’s representative, and we’re in a good place. So, there’s nothing new to report from there.

“I know Derrick trains like crazy in the location where he trains — I know the location, I don’t want to put it out there — but Derrick is going to be Derrick. He’s going to take his time away and do what he has to do to make sure that he’s ready to go. So, feel we’re in a good place.”

The Titans had a meeting with Louisville OT Trevor Reid at his pro day, according to Aaron Wilson.

at his pro day, according to Aaron Wilson. Mississippi State DB Emmanuel Forbes has visits scheduled with the Cowboys, Eagles, Lions, Patriots, Steelers, Titans, and Vikings. (Jon Sokoloff)

has visits scheduled with the Cowboys, Eagles, Lions, Patriots, Steelers, Titans, and Vikings. (Jon Sokoloff) The Cowboys, Patriots, and Titans worked out Chad Ryland at Maryland’s pro day. (Tony Pauline)