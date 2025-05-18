AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars Free Agent Additions, Bhayshul Tuten, LeQuint Allen

Colts

The Colts drafted CB Justin Walley in the third round of the draft after he displayed toughness when he participated in the Combine with a cast on his broken wrist, which has since healed. His actions drew praise from Colts GM Chris Ballard and were likely part of the team’s decision to draft him.

Walley has history with the Colts already, as his cousin WR Donte Moncrief, played for the team and was also selected by them in the third round back in 2014.

“He’s freaking good,” Ballard said, via the team website. “He is really good. Let me tell you this, he’s got a wrist (injury) right now. He broke his wrist. In a time when people don’t want to work out, I mean, we have guys ducking it. He does everything with a wrist and runs 4.37, with a cast on his wrist. He does everything, every drill, and it shows up on tape.”

“If you count how many times I heard ‘It’s so good to be playing football again’ out there, you would be surprised,” Walley said after the first day of rookie minicamp. “Like man, we’re really in the NFL. Our whole life, we’ve been kind of hoping for this, and now it’s actually coming true. It’s just a blessing…The vibe around the whole building is we’re here to win games, and that’s why I love to be here. I want to win some football games.”

Jaguars

The Jaguars signed players like CB Jourdan Lewis, S Eric Murray, G Patrick Mekari, C Robert Hainsey and WR Dyami Brown in free agency. Jacksonville HC Liam Coen said they were looking to “raise the floor of the organization” and feels things are going well this offseason.

“I think at the end of the day what we looked to do was try to continue to raise the floor of the organization,” Coen said, via John Shipley of SI. “How do we continue to get better? Consistency, good, sound football players that love to play the game. Really, that’s all we were trying to do, and I think that ultimately, they’ll come in and mesh really well with some of the players that we already have in our locker room. Guys want to get better. We’ve felt that. We’ve felt that throughout this offseason. Guys are eager to get in the building as we are as coaches. It’s happening fast. Really excited about the collaboration we’ve had with some of the Draft, some of the free agency and our current roster. Things are going well so far.”

Coen elaborated on their free agent moves, saying the additions of Mekari, Edoga, Hainsey, and OL Fred Johnson will help implement their system, while Brown helps stretch the field alongside WR Brian Thomas.

“I think if you look with the four OL, those guys at the end of the day with [OL Patrick] Mekari, [OL] Chuma Edoga, [OL] Robert Hainsey and obviously [OL Fred] Johnson, these guys love to play the game. They love what it’s about to be an O-lineman. That’s kind of who they are at the core. Hainsey’s been in the system, so now you have two O-linemen that have been in your system or some version of it with [OL] Luke Fortner and now Hainsey. That’ll help spread out to a lot of our players. They’ll be able to understand system a little bit quicker, and coaches it’s going to help in so many different ways. You look at obviously the OL, and then obviously on the offensive side as well you add a receiver with [WR] Dyami Brown getting some speed. Somebody else that can go down the field so BT [WR Brian Thomas Jr.] is not always having to be that guy on the top shelf.”

Coen said he’s spent “almost every waking minute” with GM James Gladstone this offseason.

“A lot of time. We’ve spent almost every waking minute together throughout the last few weeks, honestly. It’s really just been us together with the help of some others as well that have been part of this process, but it’s so easy to talk to him. I mean, he breaks things down to such an elite level of simplicity for me because he’s a lot smarter than I am, and so he’s able to break down the Draft, understand it as well as anybody I’ve heard have these conversations. We’ve got guys in buckets to where we’re trying to look for them, and he’s been able to map things out for me to be able to understand at a high level.”

Jaguars Jaguars HC Liam Coen was excited about the duo of running backs that the team selected, who he believes bring versatility and pass-catching prowess to the backfield. Jacksonville landed former Virginia Tech RB Bhayshul Tuten in the fourth round and Syracuse RB LeQuint Allen in the seventh. “If you look at Tuten with the ability to strike from a distance, he can get to the second or third level and score from anywhere on the field,” Coen said, via the team’s website. “I think behind the line of scrimmage, forced missed tackles was through the roof for him in terms of getting back or at least getting yards after that contact behind the line of scrimmage.” Coen called Allen “an interesting player” who can also play in the slot. “He can catch the ball out of the back field, good in the screen game. Competitor, man. This guy loves to play, loves to compete.”