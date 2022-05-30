AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Colts

Colts HC Frank Reich has been highly impressed by QB Matt Ryan but is still on board with the veteran’s idea to simplify the offensive playbook.

“I always knew that he was a great passer, but his accuracy, it’s insane. I mean, it’s insane accurate,” Reich said, via ColtsWire.com. “So, it just reminds me of the Peyton Mannings of the world, the Philip Rivers of the world, just his accuracy – how smart he is, what a natural leader he is. For a guy that smart, he really keeps it simple and he wants to keep it simple. Some guys want to keep adding to the offense, you know what Marcus (Brady), Matt (Ryan), and I and the rest of the guys, we’re talking about what can we take out? Let’s just eliminate the clutter. Let’s just get to the plays that we like,” Reich said. “We build a thing over four years, now’s a chance to reset. I know we’ve had a different quarterback every year, but Matt is really, ‘Let’s dial it back, get good at the basics and get to know our guys and put our guys in the best position,’ which is what we’re always trying to do, but I think he’s going to help us with that.”

Jaguars

Jaguars GM Trent Baalke mentioned that he likes the improvement he is seeing in second-year franchise QB Trevor Lawrence.

“He’s just more confident,” Baalke said, via CBS Sports. “He’s carrying himself with more confidence. He’s delivering the ball quicker. He’s continuing to do that. I’ve seen that through the course of the offseason, getting the ball out of his hands, being more decisive.”

“He’s an old soul. He’s a leader, you know, and he does it in his own way, like any good leader does,” Baalke said. “He’s got his own style. But the maturity showed last year was very impressive and he’s continued to build on that as we work through this offseason.”

Texans

New Texans G A.J. Cann sees big things coming from first-round G Kenyon Green out of Texas A&M.

“A guy being drafted where Kenyon was there is going to be a lot of expectations for him, but I’ve just been telling him to take it day-by-day,” Cann said, via TexansWire.com. “Try to get better each and every day. They are going to expect a lot of him but be who he is every day and that’s who he’s been. He’s a humble, quiet kid. He’s been working hard for the past two weeks he’s been here and I think he’s going to be a hell of a player.”

The Texans have hired former Patriots midwest area scout D.J. Debick as their assistant director of pro scouting. (Aaron Wilson)