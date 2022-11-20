AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Colts

Colts interim OC Parks Frazier recalled a sequence at the end of the first half in Week 10 that allowed K Chase McLaughlin to convert a 48-yard field and thinks they showed a high level of communication between himself, interim HC Jeff Saturday, QB Matt Ryan, and RB Jonathan Taylor.

“I felt pretty confident in the communication from me to Matt and from the staff to myself, and then from Jeff communicating to all of us,” Frazier said, via JJ Stankevitz of the team’s official site. “But felt really good about the execution, the way players handled it. Thought that using the timeout when we did and communicating to JT on the second run that we were going to try to get down to a certain yard line and get down, and let’s bang a timeout to stop (the clock) — the players executed it perfectly. That gave us a lot of confidence knowing we could get that done.”

Frazier feels comfortable with play-calling duties and gained confidence in that series of plays at the end of the first half. "You don't know when you get in the moment how you're going to respond," Frazier said. "For me, just being in the moment and everything just felt natural to me. I think that gave me a lot of confidence moving forward in the game that when we got into it, I felt really comfortable." Colts interim HC Jeff Saturday after his first loss: "Too many mistakes. Can't play a team that good and give them that many opportunities." (Stephen Holder) Jaguars One anonymous former Jaguars staff member isn't sure if QB Trevor Lawrence will be the franchise quarterback in Jacksonville for the long run. "To get the best out of him, you have to lean on his legs and get him on the move and go heavy with run-pass options," the former staffer told Jason La Canfora. "I'm not convinced he's going to be that guy." Jaguars S Andre Cisco was fined $6,612 for unnecessary roughness in last week's loss to the Chiefs. (Jeremy Fowler) Texans An anonymous NFL talent evaluator who scouted QB Davis Mills at Stanford thinks that while he belongs in the league, it may not be as a starting quarterback. "He'll hang around this league a long time," the evaluator told Jason La Canfora. "But you don't want him playing every week." Texans HC Lovie Smith

addressed the fans booing another team loss: "We've been booed, yes. They have a right to do that." (Aaron Wilson) Smith says he will continue to try and keep the morale high despite the poor effort: "We were never in the game today. Total disappointment in how we played today." (Wilson)

Smith on if he will consider changing quarterbacks: “It starts up front. Today with that type of pressure I don’t know how many quarterbacks would have success.” (Wilson)

Smith on if he will eventually change to QB Kyle Allen: "I'm going to watch the video. We'll evaluate it like we normally do." (Wilson)

Smith was asked how the team can improve from here on out: "What do you expect me to say? We just got beat. If there was something we could do right away, we would do it. We're searching for answers." (Wilson)

Smith continued on the state of the team: “We’re not a good football team right now, but that’s how most teams start off. You’re not a good football team. You keep working on things and eventually get a little better. We did not play this way last week. So it hasn’t been like that always. Today it was.” (Berman)

Texans LT Laremy Tunsil on the team’s shortcomings on Sunday: “Good defensive line, we knew that going into the game. We thought we had a good game plan for those guys and thought we could stay above the sticks. Unfortunately, that didn’t happen.” (Wilson)