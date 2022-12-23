AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Colts

Colts interim HC Jeff Saturday said QB Sam Ehlinger will be their primary backup in Week 16’s Monday night game. (George Bremer)

Saturday said third-round LT Bernhard Raimann is improving and has seen him develop in run and pass protection: "He's not perfect…but he's battling and I've been very pleased with his progression." (Kevin Bowen)

Jaguars

There have been plenty of bad times in Jacksonville the past few years, with the lows outnumbering the highs. Even getting a coach like HC Doug Pederson to agree to coach the Jaguars was a bit of a coup. Now Pederson has Jacksonville playing meaningful games in December, as they’ve won four of their past six and remain within striking distance of a playoff berth if a few things go their way. Pederson isn’t thinking that far ahead, he’s just enjoying the current moment, like the 40-34 overtime win over the Cowboys in Week 15.

“I mean, I’m enjoying the football,” he said via Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. “I’m enjoying the ownership, enjoying Jacksonville. This was one of the teams that I really was hoping that, given an opportunity, I would love to coach, obviously with the quarterback and the youth of the team. The year off really made me appreciate the fact that if given an opportunity again, I just want to enjoy every moment. There’s only 32 [NFL head-coaching jobs], and I’ve always said too that if we’re gonna win or we’re gonna lose, I want to do it my way, right? I want to do it the Jacksonville way. And that’s enjoying every moment. I want the players to enjoy every moment. And it’s really made an impact on me, on how I coach and how I lead this team.”

Pederson said G Brandon Scherff had his ankle rolled up on in Thursday’s game but isn’t concerned about the injury. (John Shipley)

had his ankle rolled up on in Thursday’s game but isn’t concerned about the injury. (John Shipley) Pederson is optimistic first-round OLB Travon Walker (ankle) and DT Foley Fatukasi (quad) will play in Week 17.

Texans

Texans HC Lovie Smith had high praise of fourth-round RB Dameon Pierce and thinks he’s proven to be one of the best running backs in the NFL this season.

“He had an outstanding year, let’s start with that,” Smith said, via Aaron Wilson. “Anytime you are a rookie and you get playing time, is saying an awful lot. To be one of the best running backs in football during that rookie year says even more. He was everything we’d hoped and wanted him to be. Just excited about his future. He’ll eventually get well and be back in the backfield for us, being our starting tailback.”

Smith added that they’ve “liked everything” about first-round CB Derek Stingley this season.

“We’ve liked everything about Derek Stingley when he has played,” Smith said. “Another one of our guys who came in behind a little bit with his injury, but now, those guys have a chance to really develop their bodies and get healthy. I know they’re into ball. Derek is at all meetings, all the guys are getting as many mental reps as they can, which will only help them to see what it takes to win, and it takes an awful lot. How hard it is to win in this league.”