AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Colts
- The Athletic’s Zak Keefer writes Colts GM Chris Ballard will likely narrow his list of coaching candidates to three to six finalists for second interviews. At that point, owner Jim Irsay will get involved. So far it’s been Ballard running the search.
- Keefer would be shocked if Rams DC Raheem Morris is not one of the finalists at this point.
- On the flip side, Keefer doubts Ballard recommends interim HC Jeff Saturday for consideration. He also notes Irsay is well aware of fan sentiment, and that is resoundingly against Saturday.
- Still, as this past season proves, Keefer says nothing can be ruled out when it comes to Irsay.
- Colts assistant coach and former NFL C Kevin Mawae has been hired at Nashville, Tennessee’s Lipscomb Academy, where he will replace former NFL QB Trent Dilfer as head coach. (Matt Fortuna)
Jaguars
- Jaguars GM Trent Baalke says he has spoken with TE Evan Engram about returning next season, noting there is mutual interest and that the details need to be worked out. (John Shipley)
- Baalke doesn’t have as much cap space to work with this offseason but he says that won’t stop them from making necessary moves: “Cash is more important than cap. There are ways to maneuver the cap.” (Shipley)
- Jaguars WR coach Chris Jackson is leaving for the same position with the University of Texas. (Mia O’Brien)
Texans
- Per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, one veteran AFC coach said to keep an eye on the Texans as a trade landing spot for Raiders QB Derek Carr. He pointed out Texans GM Nick Caserio and Raiders GM Dave Ziegler worked together in New England and know each other well: “Nick will be looking for a high-character quarterback. That will be important to him. Derek fits that mold.”
- Aaron Wilson reports that the Texans will have a virtual interview with Broncos DC Ejiro Evero, which will be their second interview. He had previously interviewed with the team in person.
