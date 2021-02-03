AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Colts

Quarterback is one of the biggest questions for the Colts this offseason, especially after not appearing to engage all that seriously in trade talks for Matthew Stafford. It is an issue the Colts are well aware of, however, and they’ve discussed to Indianapolis legend Peyton Manning to get his evaluations on some of the options they’re considering.

“After Philip retired, I started going, ‘OK, here’s all the quarterbacks who could be out there,’” Colts HC Frank Reich said via Jim Ayello of the Indianapolis Star. “And as we’re talking about who’s going to be our starting quarterback next year, yeah, I called Peyton and asked him his opinion on some of the guys. . . . When you hear from Peyton, it obviously carries a ton of weight. It carries a ton of weight. . . . Whatever percentage of all the other opinions matter, which is a smaller percentage of the overall picture, Peyton’s percentage is going to be higher because of who he is.”

Jaguars

CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora says to keep an eye on the Jaguars as a destination for some of the Ravens’ pending defensive free agents since they have made multiple hires from Baltimore’s defensive coaching staff.

La Canfora mentions OLBs Matt Judon , Tyus Bowser , Pernell McPhee and DL Jihad Ward . Bowser in particular showed some promise and at just 25 could find a market of $10 million a year.

Buccaneers RB Leonard Fournette recalled being released by the Jaguars last offseason, saying that Jacksonville gave him no explanation for why he was let go: "It was a tough time for me. Going into work and someone was at the gate saying the coach wanted to see me. They just cut me. There was no explaining it, why, it just happened." (John Reid)

recalled being released by the Jaguars last offseason, saying that Jacksonville gave him no explanation for why he was let go: “It was a tough time for me. Going into work and someone was at the gate saying the coach wanted to see me. They just cut me. There was no explaining it, why, it just happened.” (John Reid) Fournette said he needed to take some time for himself in the days after being released by the Jaguars: “It was a terrible feeling. I took a week off. I had to get my mind right and try to understand why it was going on. And also, I took time to chill with my kids.” (Reid)

