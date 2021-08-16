AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Colts

Colts HC Frank Reich said following the team’s first preseason game that both QB Sam Ehlinger and QB Jacob Eason had reasons to be proud following their first taste of live-game action.

“It was best-case scenario for them,” Reich said, via WishTV’s Olivia Ray. “If I’m them, I’m looking at the plays I messed up, but they should be proud.”

Despite adding QB Carson Wentz this offseason, who is currently shelved following surgery to repair a foot injury, Colts owner Jim Irsay says the team will likely opt to develop the quarterbacks they have on the roster, over acquiring another one via trade.

“I believe in developing our own,” he said, via NFL.com. “I think we’ll stay as is.”

It remains to be seen if Wentz will play in the opener, or if the Colts will elect to start the season with either Eason or Ehlinger at the helm.

“Carson Wentz’s foot surgery, first of all, went as well as it possibly could,” NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday. “The fact that Wentz was out on the field without a boot, a couple days after surgery, is a very good sign. So there is optimism. And at least he’s got a shot, maybe an outside shot, but at least a shot at Week 1.”

Jaguars

Jaguars’ HC Urban Meyer spoke about how his offense operated for the first preseason game: “I don’t like slow offenses. I don’t want to be one of those slow, wallowing offenses, and we’ll go and get that fixed. We’ve just got to get it and go, go, go, and emphasize that.” (John Oehser)

Texans

Texans HC David Culley said he is hopeful WR Anthony Miller will return at some point this year. (Aaron Reiss)

said he is hopeful WR will return at some point this year. (Aaron Reiss) Culley mentioned OT Laremy Tunsil tested positive for COVID and will join OL Roderick Johnson and Tyus Howard on the COVID list. (Reiss)