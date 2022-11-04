AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Texans, Brandin Cooks

Colts

Colts HC Frank Reich said that RB Jonathan Taylor‘s ankle injury didn’t progress as well as they’d like but they are excited to give RB Deon Jackson an “increased opportunity” in Week 9.

“I thought we had a chance that it might progress a little bit better than it did this week, but it didn’t. So we’ve got to be smart,” Reich said, via NFL.com. “We’ve got to do what’s right for the player, do what’s right for the team. Excited for the increased opportunity that Deon will have. The last opportunity he had like this where he was the guy, he looked good.”

The Colts officially ruled out RB Jonathan Taylor (ankle), LB Grant Stuard (pec), QB Matt Ryan (shoulder), and CB Tony Brown (hamstring) from Week 9 against the Patriots.

ESPN’s Dan Graziano says sources have told him Colts owner Jim Irsay has been pretty vocally displeased behind the scenes and the move to fire OC Marcus Brady is viewed as a precursor to bigger coaching changes if Indianapolis can’t turn the season around.

Bills RB Nyheim Hines said he knew his time in Indianapolis was coming to a close: "I felt like a week ago, I knew it was my time to leave. And I even like felt like Sunday was my last game in Indy. You sometimes just got that feeling." (Alaina Getzenberg)

Jaguars

Jaguars WR Christian Kirk is excited about the addition of WR Calvin Ridley and believes his presence will help open things up for the offense in the future.

“You keep adding on because it’s [about] depth and versatility in this league,” Kirk said, via Jags Wire. “The more weapons you have, the more people you can look to, the better your team can be. You look at the best teams in the NFL, they’ve got guys at every position. I know that’s what we’re building here.”

Texans

Texans HC Lovie Smith said he made the decision to keep WR Brandin Cooks out of Week 8 because he didn’t feel he was ready to play during trade discussions ahead of the deadline.

“I told you last week he was excused for personal reasons,” Smith said, via Kristie Reiken of the Associated Press. “Part of the personal reasons were some things that were going on. I made a coach’s decision and didn’t think that he was ready to play. If you don’t practice during the week, I don’t think you’re ready to play in the game.”

Smith said that Cooks returned to the team facility on Friday and will be “ready to go” for Week 9.

“He’s going to be in the building (Friday),” Smith said. “He’ll be back on the team, ready to go.”

Texans OL A.J. Cann said they are ready to welcome back Cooks “with open arms.”

“People forget that we’re human, and we have personal issues,” Cann said. “We’re holding it down for him, and we’ll be ready to welcome him back with open arms this week.”

Adam Schefter reports that WR Brandin Cooks was not traded due to the Texans’ asking of second’ and fourth-round picks as well as the team trading for him assuming his fully-guaranteed $18 million salary next season.