AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Colts
- Regarding the Colts hiring Reggie Wayne as their next receivers coach, HC Frank Reich said he’s been trying to hire the former All-Pro for the last four years. (Joel A. Erickson)
- Reich mentioned that he still believes in Carson Wentz but is unsure if he will be a part of the team in 2022: “I still believe in Carson Wentz. I stuck my neck out to get him here. We’ll see if he will be here or not. That decision has not happened yet, but you also can’t fall into the trap of just assessing players in small snap shots.” (Josina Anderson)
Jaguars
- Per Fansided’s Matt Lombardo, there are agents at the NFL Combine who are skeptical Jaguars WR DJ Chark will have a hot market as a free agent: “You’re really telling me this is a $12 million per year player? His productivity hasn’t consistently been there, if he’s a guy you pay more than $10 million for, there are going to be a lot of receivers going back to their teams looking for more money.”
- Jaguars GM Trent Baalke said they are “open for business” with the No. 1 overall pick but is also comfortable selecting there as well: “You’re always open for business .. but we’re very comfortable with taking the pick as well.” (Demetrius Harvey)
- Coastal Carolina TE Isaiah Likely said he has met with the Jaguars during the combine. (Thor Nystrom)
Texans
- Texans HC Lovie Smith had high praise of free-agent S Justin Reid and would like to retain him: “He’s an outstanding player. He fits the profile. We’ll be very happy if we’re able to get him back.” (Aaron Wilson)
- Regarding Deshaun Watson, Smith said he has “no idea” whether he’ll be on the roster: “I have no idea. Time takes care of things.” (Aaron Wilson)
- Smith called Watson an “excellent” player who should get another opportunity in the NFL: “I just know Deshaun is an excellent football player. Excellent football players need to be playing somewhere in the NFL. Hopefully that will happen, and if it’s not with us, it’s somewhere else.” (Sarah Barshop)
- Smith added that they would like a “prompt resolution” to Watson’s situation: “Yes, we would like a prompt resolution to it. But I’m also a patient man too and time normally takes care of everything. We understand this is Year 2, and I know Deshaun wants to play and … it will come to a head. I have faith in that.” (Sarah Barshop)
- Smith added that re-signing DT Maliek Collins is another priority: “He fits the profile. Maliek was at the tip of the iceberg.” (Aaron Wilson)
- Smith said he will not be communicating with GM Nick Caserio on gamedays through his headset: “It’s a different year. I’ve never had the GM involved like that on game day. Don’t plan on doing that part. We’ll all have roles… We have a coaching staff I feel like can handle all of those situations on game day, and, of course, Nick is OK with that.” (Brooks Kabena)
Titans
- Titans GM Jon Robinson said that they have time to decide on potentially using the franchise tag on OLB Harold Landry, which will give them more time to decide on a long-term deal: “We’ve got a little bit of time on the tag decision and then we’ve got a little bit more time on hopefully a long-term decision. We continue to work through that. We’ll see how it goes.” (Around the NFL)
- Robinson had high praise of veteran WR Julio Jones but they are also considering his recent health: “Loved his work ethic last year. Team is discussing his recent medical history and talking about how it might impact his future.” (Jim Wyatt)
- Robinson said that free-agent RB D’Onta Foreman did well filling in for Derrick Henry last season but they will see how contract negotiations progress: “He took advantage of his opportunity. We will see how it goes regarding trying to keep him.” (Terry McCormick)
- As for extension negotiations for WR A.J. Brown, Robinson said talks are “very preliminary” and will put more attention on that situation in the near future: “Extension talks with receiver A.J. Brown very preliminary. Will get to it more at some point.” (Jim Wyatt)
- Robinson said OL Dillon Radunz got most of his experience at tackle last season, but his future role still hasn’t been determined: “We’ve worked Dillon Radunz at guard and tackle. His future position is TBD but most of his experience is at tackle.” (Jim Wyatt)
- Robinson acknowledged that they will have to find a quarterback of the future at some point and picking towards the back of the first round is an obvious prohibitive factor. (Turron Davenport)
- Instead, Robinson explained that they look to identify prospects who may be flying under the radar and can develop as a quarterback.
- Titans HC Mike Vrabel and Robinson met with Penn State WR Jahan Dotson at the combine. (Turron Davenport)
- Ohio State WR Chris Olave also had a formal meeting with the Titans. (Davenport)
- The team also met with several tight ends including Virginia’s Jelani Woods, Maryland’s Chigoziem Okonkwo, Ohio State’s Jeremy Ruckert and Texas A&M’s Jalen Wydermyer. (Davenport)
- UCLA TE Greg Dulcich also met with Titans TE coach Luke Steckel. (Davenport)
- Steckel also met with Colorado State TE Trey McBride, who is also scheduled to meet with Robinson. (Jim Wyatt)
- Coastal Carolina TE Isaiah Likely says he’s met with Titans as well. (Thor Nystrom)
