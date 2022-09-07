AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Colts

Colts HC Frank Reich confirmed CB Isaiah Rodgers cleared concussion protocol, while DE Kwity Paye (knee) is making “good progress” but will be evaluated throughout the week. (George Bremer)

confirmed CB cleared concussion protocol, while DE (knee) is making “good progress” but will be evaluated throughout the week. (George Bremer) Regarding LB Shaquille Leonard‘s availability for Week 1, Reich said he still isn’t fully recovered from his back injury but could potentially play: “Can he practice three days and play 15 snaps? I don’t know. Maybe. He’s far from 100 percent. But he can play at 80 percent. That’s just my number.” (Stephen Holder)

Jaguars

The Athletic’s Jeff Howe surveyed a panel of NFL GMs, head coaches and other senior personnel about the upcoming NFL season. Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence was picked by half of them to have the best second season out of the five quarterbacks drafted in the first round last year, with the swap of HC Doug Pederson for former HC Urban Meyer cited as the main reason.

“Doug Pederson is a smart offensive guy, and he’s a good teacher and a good person to create a good environment there,” one voter said. “I think we could see Trevor Lawrence take a really big jump. I don’t think he got coached worth a s— last year. I don’t think they did much to help him out in terms of how to run the offense and how to read a defense. Doug is going to be a really good teacher, and he’s going to teach him how to play the position. I think you’ll see some of the skills that you saw in college and blossom this year.”

Pederson said the starting right tackle role was Jawaan Taylor ‘s “job to lose” this summer and he held onto it during camp: “It was really his job to lose, so to speak.” (Mark Long)

‘s “job to lose” this summer and he held onto it during camp: “It was really his job to lose, so to speak.” (Mark Long) Regarding Jaguars RB James Robinson , Pederson believes he provides a different running style than RB Travis Etienne and it allows them to have more flexibility with their rushing attack. (John Shipley)

, Pederson believes he provides a different running style than RB and it allows them to have more flexibility with their rushing attack. (John Shipley) Pederson added Robinson is fully recovered from his torn Achilles and will observe how he looks to determine his workload: “I think he’s there. I think he’s back.” (Michael DiRocco)

Texans Texans HC Lovie Smith said first-round CB Derek Stingley is ready to go and will play in the team’s opener against the Colts. “We all have to have a first time at everything,” Smith said, via Texans Wire. “You’re excited about the first time. I’m sure those are the thoughts going through Derek’s mind. As his coach, what I’ve seen him do, he’s smart. He knows football. He’s healthy. He’s ready to go. It’s safe to say he’s going to play this week. I’m excited about seeing him play,” Smith said. “Again, as a rookie, you’re going to continue to get better each week, but he’ll be ready to go.” An AFC North player told Heavy’s Matt Lombardo they think the Texans could surprise people this season: “ Davis Mills is a really solid young quarterback. [Fourth-round RB] Dameon Pierce is a real sleeper to have a big rookie year, and their defense will get them the ball back pretty frequently.”

is a really solid young quarterback. [Fourth-round RB] is a real sleeper to have a big rookie year, and their defense will get them the ball back pretty frequently.” Smith confirmed Pierce is their starting running back: “He’s earned the right to run with the ones, and I’m anxious to see him play.” (Brooks Kubena) Titans Titans HC Mike Vrabel expressed his sadness for losing OLB Harold Landry for the season with a torn ACL. “It’s unfortunate, it’s disappointing, I feel terrible, obviously for Harold and the work that he has put in and his value to our football team, but we have to move on and get everybody ready to go win,” Vrabel said, via Titans Wire. Vrabel added the team is taking it day-to-day with WR Josh Gordon. “Those are things that are out of our control,” Vrabel said. “I think we’ll look at how he handles each day, and if he is maybe would anticipate him being available to us. But I wouldn’t look at anything in the past. We’re excited to work with him and see how he develops in our offense.”