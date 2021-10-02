AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Colts

Colts LT Eric Fisher said he’s still working on his “quick-twitch explosiveness” after recovering from Achilles surgery.

“Mentally, I’m right where I need to be,” Fisher said, via Joel A. Erickson of the Indianapolis Star. “The one thing that I was told, going into surgery, post-surgery, throughout rehab, is the last thing to come is that quick-twitch explosiveness. Whether I came back Week 2 or Week 6, whatever it was, there was going to be an adjustment in quick-twitch training experience.”

Fisher said he felt good in Week 2 but came away “pretty disappointed” with his performance last Sunday.

Fisher reiterated that he’s not experiencing any pain with his Achilles and that he’s working on the “last 10 percent of explosiveness.”

“It’s nothing painful, it’s just a matter of quick-twitch,” Fisher said. “No matter what sport, the final thing to come back is that last 10 percent of explosiveness.”

Jaguars

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reports that a league source familiar with the Jaguars told him it shouldn’t have taken HC Urban Meyer four games to figure out that RB James Robinson is the best player on the team.

Meyer says that the ball should have been in Robinson’s hands and that the fourth down on Thursday night was designed for him.

“It was actually designed to get James [Robinson] on the outside,” Meyer told reporters. “We were going to fake like we were going inside because there was going to be a real expectation that it was going to be real heavy defense inside and then flip to James, and the end went upfield on us. There were the two thoughts, and you look back now and James is running the ball hard, our offensive line was playing well too.”

Texans

The Houston Texans announced Saturday that DB Jimmy Moreland (illness) will not travel with the team to Buffalo and has been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Bills.

Texans activated K Ka'imi Fairbairn and DB A.J. Moore from injured reserve. (NFLTR)

and DB from injured reserve. (NFLTR) Texans elevate LB Hardy Nickerson and QB Jeff Driskel to their active roster.

