AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Titans

Colts

According to James Boyd of The Athletic, the Colts would have a $6.2 million dead cap hit and save $29.2 million against the cap in 2023 if QB Matt Ryan retired.

retired. Indianapolis could also let him go prior to March 17th before his contract guarantees kick in and save $17.2 million. Boyd does add that Ryan has no reason to do the team any favors after the poor results of the 2022 season.

Art Stapleton reports that Giants assistant OL coach Tony Sparano Jr. has accepted the job as the OL coach of the Colts.

Jaguars

Daniel Jeremiah of NFL Network believes that the Jaguars need to address their struggles on the defensive side of the ball again this offseason, despite the idea they could be surrounding QB Trevor Lawrence with more talent.

“I’m always a proponent of giving the young quarterbacks as much help as they can early on in their careers as they can develop their confidence,” Jeremiah told reporters Friday. “Then once they become who they are, you can afford to maybe cut some corners around them and allocate your resources to the other side of the ball. I think in having a front-row seat at that playoff game, when [the Jaguars are] down 27-0 and watching them come back and make it happen, I think [Lawrence] might have turned that corner already. So I’m not going to worry too much about what he has. I think he has a pretty decent group around him now. You can continue to sprinkle it in.”

“I think right now the defensive needs cry out,” Jeremiah said. “Especially more pass rushers, the ability to improve on third down. They were 29th in third down [conversions allowed] last year. With more corners, and more pass rushers I would probably be leaning more in that direction even with their second pick, as well: 24 and 56. I think you can find — you can find the tight end, and a wideout a little bit later in the draft. Just kind of maybe more of a niche player to come in there and fill out around what you already have. But I would be leaning defense early.”

Jeff Howe of The Athletic lists CB Shaquill Griffin as a potential cap cut for the Jaguars, as he carries the fifth-highest cap hit on the team and would save the team $13.1 million if cut.

Titans

Joe Rexrode has OLB Bud Dupree as his offseason cap cut for the Titans, due to the fact that the veteran pass-rusher has been injury prone and produced just seven sacks over two seasons with the team.