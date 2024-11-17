AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Titans

Colts
- Colts defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo was fined $10,919 for Unnecessary Roughness (striking/kicking/kneeing).
- In Sunday’s win, Colts QB Anthony Richardson set a career-high in passing yards (272), total yards (304), completion percentage (66.7%), and passer rating (106.5). (Jim Ayello)
Jaguars
- Jaguars linebacker Foyesade Oluokun was fined $16,883 for Unnecessary Roughness (blindside block), and DE Travon Walker was fined $11,817 for Unnecessary Roughness (striking/kicking/kneeing).
- Per Adam Schefter, the Jaguars’ 46-point loss to the Lions is the worst in the history of the franchise, surpassing their 44-point loss to Detroit back in 1995.
- Jaguars HC Doug Pederson on if this was his last game with the team: “I can’t control that. Listen, I’ve been around this league a long time. If it’s going to happen, it’s going to happen obviously. But at the same time, I have a job to do.” (Tom Pelissero)
- Pederson wouldn’t rule out making staff changes over the bye week and added that it’s too soon to say if QB Trevor Lawrence could return from his shoulder injury at that point. (Pelissero)
Titans
- Titans defensive lineman Keondre Coburn was fined $5,083 for Unnecessary Roughness (facemask), and LB Jack Gibbens was fined $5,472 for Unnecessary Roughness (hit on a defenseless player).
- Titans HC Brian Callahan announced OL Nicholas Petit-Frere will start at RT in Week 11. (Jim Wyatt)
- Callahan mentioned he has spent additional time with QB Will Levis to prepare for the exotic Vikings’ defense by showing him “answers to the test.” (Turron Davenport)
- Per Dakota Randall, Titans TE Austin Hooper was in audible and visible pain in the locker room with an undetermined injury.
- Titans HC Brian Callahan on the struggles at right tackle: “That’s by far the weakest link upfront right now. We’ve tried different things but it’s a position we’ve tried our best to figure out and right now we haven’t been able to.” (Turron Davenport)
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!