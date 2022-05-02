AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Titans

Colts

Colts owner Jim Irsay said the obvious thing about the Colts offseason, which looked grim back in January with the team staring at potentially eating $15 million to cut Carson Wentz with no clear upgrade available. The fact they were able to trade away Wentz for multiple Day 2 picks and flip one of those into Matt Ryan was a massive win for GM Chris Ballard.

“I don’t think, him included, (we would have) thought you’d get what he got for Carson and bring Matt Ryan in here and make that situation happen when we were sitting here that Sunday night (in January), walking out that door,” Irsay said via the Athletic’s Zak Keefer.

In comparison to Wentz, Irsay can’t say enough positive things about Ryan so far.

“There’s no way I can sit here and explain to you — unless you looked into Chris Ballard and Frank Reich’s eyes — the difference that goes on right now because Matt Ryan is in this building,” Irsay gushed. “His professionalism, his stature … ”

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler says the list of potential landing spots for QB Nick Foles starts with the Colts, as he has a great relationship with HC Frank Reich and has wanted to end up in Indianapolis for a while.

Jaguars

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler mentions the Jaguars as a potential landing spot for QB Nick Foles if HC Doug Pederson wants an experienced backup behind Trevor Lawrence . He obviously is quite familiar with Foles.

PFN’s Aaron Wilson reports former Clemson basketball player Naz Bohannon is invited to the Jacksonville Jaguars’ rookie minicamp.

is invited to the Jacksonville Jaguars’ rookie minicamp. The Jaguars extended the contract of LS Ross Matiscik for five years at $5.965 million. The deal also includes a $550,000 signing bonus. (Field Yates)

Titans

Titans GM Jon Robinson commented on the decision to draft QB Malik Willis in the third round, calling him the best player on the board at the time.

Willis will likely learn behind QB Ryan Tannehill and could be Tennessee’s quarterback of the future. He told reporters that he is excited to learn from a successful, experienced veteran and will be ready when his time comes.

“He was the best player on the board, and we’re excited to have him on the team,” Robinson said of Willis, via Turron Davenport of ESPN. “Good arm, athletic, moves around well and has a really good skill set. He throws a good ball and is tough to tackle. He’s got a lot of work to do like all these rookies do. His role will be determined by how quickly he comes in here and learns the offense and improves and gains the respect of his teammates.”

“Ryan Tannehill is a great player, and he’s a great leader for this organization,” Willis said. “I just want to come in and just do all I can in order to get better at my craft. Whenever that time comes for me to get on the field, then that time will come. But until then, I’m just going to try to learn and be the best teammate that I can be.”

Per Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, Robinson told Eagles GM Howie Roseman on Wednesday that they didn’t think they’d be able to get a deal done with WR A.J. Brown and outlined the parameters of a trade they’d be willing to accept. Robinson had previously rebuffed all trade interest in Brown.

on Wednesday that they didn’t think they’d be able to get a deal done with WR and outlined the parameters of a trade they’d be willing to accept. Robinson had previously rebuffed all trade interest in Brown. Titans UDFA OLB David Anenih received received $150,000 guaranteed. ( Tom Pelissero)