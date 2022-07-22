AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Travis Etienne, Titans

Colts

PFF’s Brad Spielberger writes the only question with Colts G Quenton Nelson ‘s pending contract extension is how much of a gap there is between him and the next highest-paid guard. He projects a five-year, $95 million deal with $50.5 million guaranteed and an average annual value of $19 million.

‘s pending contract extension is how much of a gap there is between him and the next highest-paid guard. He projects a five-year, $95 million deal with $50.5 million guaranteed and an average annual value of $19 million. ESPN and Pro Football Focus listed Colts DE Kwity Paye as one of their top second-year breakout candidates heading into the 2022 season.

as one of their top second-year breakout candidates heading into the 2022 season. They note Paye was a bit of a developmental prospect but still led all rookie edge defenders in PFF’s pass rushing grade.

An NFC executive also likes Paye’s potential, telling Heavy’s Matt Lombardo: “Kwity had a pretty good year last year, but he got hurt early. I think if he stays healthy, playing in that defense, I think teams are going to have to throw the ball a lot in order to stay in games, and he’s a kid who can really surprise people this year.”

A scout for an NFC East team also highlighted WR Michael Pittman, who broke out for over 1,000 yards receiving in 2021 and could be even better with QB Matt Ryan in 2022: “He’s is just an all-around receiver with the combination of rare size and athletic ability. There’s no question in my mind that a better quarterback is going to get Pittman the ball more often, and that could be exactly what that offense needs.”

Jaguars

Jaguars RB Travis Etienne is expected to play a big role in the team’s offense in what will officially be his rookie season. New HC Doug Pederson and OC Press Taylor continue their excitement for Etienne and what he brings to the table in his first year.

“Just seeing the results, you definitely are like if there was any year to miss, I missed a great one,” Etienne said, via Larry Holder of The Athletic. “That is just the human element of it.”

“Gosh, it’s just exciting to get him out here and get him on the grass this whole offseason and really work with him,” Pederson said of Etienne. “He’s doing a great job handling a lot of information we’re throwing at the guys and putting him in different spots. (We’re) just seeing what he can do right now.”

Taylor responded to questions about Etienne playing a similar role to 49ers WR Deebo Samuel and Saints RB Alvin Kamara.

“We’ll take the success those guys have had no matter who it is, whether it’s Travis or any of those guys,” Taylor said. “I think it’s kind of going to be a case-by-case basis.”

Titans

ESPN and Pro Football Focus listed Titans CB Elijah Molden as one of their top second-year breakout candidates heading into the 2022 season.

as one of their top second-year breakout candidates heading into the 2022 season. Molden was an effective nickel corner as a rookie, especially against the run per PFF.