AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Trevor Lawrence, Titans

Colts

ESPN’s Stephen Holder points out the Colts never seriously considered WR Julio Jones despite needing wide receivers and trading for his former QB Matt Ryan , which he thinks is telling regarding how much Jones has left in the tank.

Colts RB Jonathan Taylor is ready to go after missing minicamp due to a "precautionary" injury. (Joel Erickson)

Colts LB Shaquille Leonard would not provide a timetable for his return but did reveal that he had two discs in his back that were hitting nerves, causing him severe issues in his left leg. (Erickson)

Colts GM Chris Ballard refused to comment on the contract talks with CB Kenny Moore II: "I think everybody wants more. But there comes a time when it's time to play." (George Bremer)

Colts team physician Dr. Thomas Klootwyk is stepping down after 23 seasons with the team. (Zak Keefer)

Colts WR Mike Strachan had knee surgery this offseason yet is expected to return by the end of training camp. (Keefer)

Colts DE Kwity Paye showed up to training camp wearing glasses after struggling to see out of his left eye last year, however, he plans to wear contacts during games this season to correct the issue. (Bremer)

Jaguars

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence is playing with something to prove in 2022, adding that he has a bad taste in his mouth after the way his rookie year unfolded individually and from a team standpoint.

“Individually, personally, I want to prove that I belong here and that I’m the player I believe that I am, that the organization believes I am,” Lawrence said, via PFT. “As a team, I think we have a lot to prove. We didn’t have a great season last year, and I know the guys in this locker room are ready to prove some stuff this year. That motivation and just having this new opportunity, having a clean slate, everybody starts at the bottom, and having your chance to work your way up — that’s the special opportunity we got this year. We’ve got a good enough team to win as many games as we want to, we’ve just got to make that decision and be prepared, and we’ll have a good year.”

Lawrence has focused on protecting the football this offseason and wants to cut back on the 17 interceptions he threw his rookie season.

“Obviously I had a lot of turnovers last year,” Lawrence said. “Finding that balance of being myself and making plays, but also being smart and putting our team in the best situation to win. I think that’s important. Limiting those but not letting it change my game. I think that’s something I’ve worked this offseason, and I’ve seen improvements, so just continuing to do that.”

Titans

Titans first-round WR Treylon Burks said he lost six pounds prior to the start of camp but told reporters he should have done it sooner, as he wants to be held accountable. (Terry McCormick)

Titans DL Jeffery Simmons was asked about his contract situation multiple but told reporters he is only focused on football. (Turron Davenport)