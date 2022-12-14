AFC Notes: Colts, Jeff Saturday, Texans, Titans

Colts
Colts’ interim HC Jeff Saturday thinks that they are “very capable” of winning the final four games of the regular season.
“You’ve got a four-game season,” said Saturday, via George Bremer of the Herald Bulletin. “When I look at this, we’re very capable of winning all four, but you have to start in Minnesota (on Saturday). They’ve got a lot to play for, playing for the division at their place, getting beat by Detroit. Like I said, nobody feels sorry for you in this league. They’re going to come at you full tilt. So expect their best, and then go show them what your best looks like.”
Saturday said that he’s enjoying his time as the team’s interim head coach.
“I knew kind of what I was signing up for,” Saturday said. “I’ve loved this. I’ve had a great time. I love the unity in the locker room. I love the staff and working with guys and the strategy that goes in with this. Again, this has been a lot of fun. Again, W’s make things a lot more fun. But that’s where we’ve got to get to.”
Saturday doesn’t feel discouraged by their three-game losing streak and has a “vision” of the future for the team.
“I’m not discouraged at all,” Saturday said. “I know I have a vision for what this could look like into the future, plan to work that way. That’s what I do every day is work towards that goal, understanding what that looks like.”
Texans
- Jeremy Fowler of ESPN believes that Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon could be a potential head coaching candidate for the Texans should the team decide to move on from current HC Lovie Smith.
- Smith on the performance of S Jalen Pitre: “Great intellect for the position, just like Justin (Reid) does. Getting more and more comfortable at his position. I think he’s going to be a great player and safety in our league for a long time.” (Aaron Wilson)
- Smith is unsure of when some of the team’s players will return from injury: “Dameon Pierce has an ankle injury, Brandin Cooks, Nico Collins, Derek Stingley, when they’ll be back exactly, I don’t know.” (Wilson)
- Smith on RB Dameon Pierce: “When you lose a great player like that, you need more from other positions. We feel like we have a plan. If Dameon can’t go, we know what he’s been to our offense last year, it would be a void.” (Wilson)
- Texans running backs Rex Burkhead and Dare Ogunbowale will have to fill in, with Smith adding: “Both those guys have had success in the league. It’s safe to say they’ll be a part of what we’ll do running back-wise.” (Wilson)
- Smith on the team waiving RB Eno Benjamin: “We just thought we needed to go in a different direction. We’ll leave it at that. Sometimes divorce is a good thing.” (Brooks Kubena)
- Texans QB Davis Mills on the dual-QB system with Jeff Driskel: “We’re trying to move the ball and score touchdowns. That’s our focus.” (Kubena)
- The Texans brought in WR D.J. Montgomery for a visit on Tuesday. (Aaron Wilson)
- Houston later signed Montgomery to their practice squad.
Titans
- According to Titans HC Mike Vrabel, WR Treylon Burks is still in concussion protocol. (Paul Kuharsky)
