AFC Notes: Colts, Jeff Saturday, Texans, Titans

Colts

Colts’ interim HC Jeff Saturday thinks that they are “very capable” of winning the final four games of the regular season.

“You’ve got a four-game season,” said Saturday, via George Bremer of the Herald Bulletin. “When I look at this, we’re very capable of winning all four, but you have to start in Minnesota (on Saturday). They’ve got a lot to play for, playing for the division at their place, getting beat by Detroit. Like I said, nobody feels sorry for you in this league. They’re going to come at you full tilt. So expect their best, and then go show them what your best looks like.”

Saturday said that he’s enjoying his time as the team’s interim head coach.

“I knew kind of what I was signing up for,” Saturday said. “I’ve loved this. I’ve had a great time. I love the unity in the locker room. I love the staff and working with guys and the strategy that goes in with this. Again, this has been a lot of fun. Again, W’s make things a lot more fun. But that’s where we’ve got to get to.”

Saturday doesn’t feel discouraged by their three-game losing streak and has a “vision” of the future for the team.

“I’m not discouraged at all,” Saturday said. “I know I have a vision for what this could look like into the future, plan to work that way. That’s what I do every day is work towards that goal, understanding what that looks like.”

Texans

The Texans brought in WR D.J. Montgomery for a visit on Tuesday. (Aaron Wilson)

for a visit on Tuesday. (Aaron Wilson) Houston later signed Montgomery to their practice squad.

Titans

According to Titans HC Mike Vrabel, WR Treylon Burks is still in concussion protocol. (Paul Kuharsky)