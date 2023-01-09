AFC Notes: Colts, Jonathan Gannon, Texans, Titans

Colts
- Colts QB Matt Ryan says he’s not committed to any decision on where he will play in 2023 but will not be retiring. He also added that he didn’t need surgery on his right shoulder and can still play well. (Kevin Bowen)
- Ryan on his future: “I still love playing. I think… obviously I’m not committed to anything, here, wherever. I gotta see how it shakes out (with the coaching search). But I still love playing. Honestly, I still like there’s a lot of good football in my body.” (Zak Keefer)
- Colts RB Jonathan Taylor said he will talk with doctors to see if surgery is necessary on his injured ankle and hasn’t given thought to his next contract. (Bowen)
-
Colts LB Shaquille Leonard says he feels totally different after his second back surgery and gave credit to interim HC Jeff Saturday for pushing him to get another surgery. (Bowen)
- Saturday on potentially getting the head coaching job for next season: “If I get this job there is going to be a significant change. I have my own way.” (Mike Chappell)
Texans
- According to Texans beat reporter Aaron Wilson, Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon is widely seen as the favorite to land the Texans head coaching job. He interviewed twice with the team last year.
- Wilson’s sources compare Gannon to Chargers DC Brandon Staley and say he’s been impressive in his multiple head coaching interviews with various teams: “Incredibly intelligent and passionate. This guy is a superstar. He’s worked with great people like George Paton and Rob Brzezinski with the Vikings. It says a lot that those guys think the world of the guy.”
- Wilson mentions Lions OC Ben Johnson and Broncos DC Ejiro Evero as other candidates who are highly thought of. Former Broncos HC Vic Fangio might be in play for Johnson on his staff if he gets the job.
- Texans OL Tytus Howard on looking for a contract extension: “That’s the goal. That’s something we have to look into this offseason. Hopefully, we can get something done. I’ll be going into the last year of my contract. My fifth-year option. I would like to get something done soon.” (Mark Berman)
Titans
Titans owner Amy Adams-Strunk spoke about the team undergoing the process of finding their next general manager.
“We’ve been working on it for at least four weeks now,” Strunk said, via TennesseeTitans.com. “I’d like to have a GM as soon as possible, but we’re not going to rush the process just to get someone in as quickly as possible. The way we have it planned right now is we have two rounds, and we’re going to see where these interviews take us.”
“We’ve cast a wide net,” Strunk continued. “We’re going to interview just as many people as we need to. I have a lot of people I want to interview. So, it’s going to be pretty extensive. We want someone who is an exceptional talent evaluator, exceptional at roster building, and someone who is an excellent decision-maker. I also want someone who is a collaborator, someone who is able to find and build consensus to get to the best answers for the team, someone who is open to innovation and evaluating talent beyond the traditional avenues. Just really a talented person in all areas. But more than anything I want someone that can collaborate – that is super important to me, being able to find this person who can collaborate so we’re all working together, rowing the same direction.”
“The GM and the head coach are going to report to me, but as an organization, we expect a culture of working together,” Strunk added. “I think collaboration amongst all of us is going to be important to take that next step in the goal of winning a championship. The two of them are going to report to me, but the two of them are going to be working together to get us the best team we can possibly have. I am excited about the process, and I am excited about finding the right person, I think this is going to be a great reset for us going forward, a chance to bring in new ideas, a new way of doing things.”
- Titans HC Mike Vrabel when asked if OC Todd Downing will be back next season: “That will be part of my evaluation this week as it relates to the football team.” (Joe Rexrode)
- Titans DL Jeffery Simmons hasn’t had discussions about his contract and wants to remain with the team for his entire career, yet noted that he isn’t willing to play on his fifth-year options and wants to get a deal done. (Turron Davenport)
- Titans QB Ryan Tannehill said he wants to be back as the starter next year, adding that he has some good years left despite “blowing out several ligaments” in his ankle and requiring surgery. (Terry McCormick)
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!