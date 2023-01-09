AFC Notes: Colts, Jonathan Gannon, Texans, Titans

“We’ve been working on it for at least four weeks now,” Strunk said, via TennesseeTitans.com. “I’d like to have a GM as soon as possible, but we’re not going to rush the process just to get someone in as quickly as possible. The way we have it planned right now is we have two rounds, and we’re going to see where these interviews take us.”

“We’ve cast a wide net,” Strunk continued. “We’re going to interview just as many people as we need to. I have a lot of people I want to interview. So, it’s going to be pretty extensive. We want someone who is an exceptional talent evaluator, exceptional at roster building, and someone who is an excellent decision-maker. I also want someone who is a collaborator, someone who is able to find and build consensus to get to the best answers for the team, someone who is open to innovation and evaluating talent beyond the traditional avenues. Just really a talented person in all areas. But more than anything I want someone that can collaborate – that is super important to me, being able to find this person who can collaborate so we’re all working together, rowing the same direction.”

“The GM and the head coach are going to report to me, but as an organization, we expect a culture of working together,” Strunk added. “I think collaboration amongst all of us is going to be important to take that next step in the goal of winning a championship. The two of them are going to report to me, but the two of them are going to be working together to get us the best team we can possibly have. I am excited about the process, and I am excited about finding the right person, I think this is going to be a great reset for us going forward, a chance to bring in new ideas, a new way of doing things.”