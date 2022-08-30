AFC Notes: Colts, Raiders, Texans

Colts

Colts HC Frank Reich said that LB Shaquille Leonard has done everything in his power to get himself healthy and ready for the regular season.

“Shaq, we were just talking about this — from the start of OTAs, from the start of training camp, has been the consummate pro,” Reich said, via James Boyd of TheAthletic.com. “His maturity as a leader, his maturity as a professional, has been on full display. I don’t think he could’ve done one ounce more or one thing more any better to prepare himself to have the quickest comeback that he can have. So now it’s just a question of when he can get cleared to get off of PUP and get back on the practice field, and then how long is that gonna take once he gets back on the practice field? I’m not sure about the number of days. We could project about that. I think that’s probably not worth doing. I just know this: Shag has done everything possible to make [his recovery] time, whatever that time is, as short as possible. He’s been a great pro and a great leader.”

Raiders

The Raiders were actively shopping OL Alex Leatherwood , according to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. They found no takers and ultimately cut him on Tuesday

, according to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. They found no takers and ultimately cut him on Tuesday Leatherwood has lost his confidence and a change of scenery could be best for all parties involved, per Breer. He expects OL Jermaine Eluemunor to lock down the right tackle position with seventh-round OL Thayer Munford pushing him for that spot once he’s fully healthy.

Texans

According to Pro Football Talk, the Texans may look to get former Vikings QB Kellen Mond through the waiver wire, as they were originally looking to draft him before being beaten to it by Minnesota.

Texans HC Lovie Smith was asked about fourth-round RB Dameon Pierce potentially earning the starting job: "Dameon Pierce has played good ball. He's a good football player. He can run with power, and make you miss in the open field." (Aaron Wilson)