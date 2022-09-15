AFC Notes: Colts, Texans, Titans

Colts Colts HC Frank Reich shared what his approach was to pitching QB Matt Ryan on why Indianapolis was the best trade destination for him this offseason. “I showed some of our core runs with Nyheim and JT,” Reich said via ESPN’s Stephen Holder. “And he was like ‘Oh, I get to play quarterback in an offense that runs the ball this well?’ And then I said, ‘Now, watch what we do with play-action off of this, and the defense’s reaction.’ And naturally, I’m showing him all the best plays. I’m not showing him the plays where we messed up. We were on for two hours, but it literally felt like we were on the phone for 15 minutes. And I think for all of us who were on the call, we knew it was something special. We all keep talking about it, even now.”

Colts WRs coach Reggie Wayne reflected on second-round WR Alec Pierce ‘s dropped pass in the end zone last Sunday and thinks he’ll improve from the situation: “He normally catches that 10/10 times … You dropped a TD, you got concussed in your first game, can’t go nowhere but up, right? You got that out the way, so now you can relax and play ball.” (Zak Keefer)

Colts LB Shaquille Leonard (back) said he is feeling improved from the previous week and is still determining whether he'll play in Week 2: "Feeling better than last week. Practice going pretty smooth. We gonna find out [if he can play]. Felt smooth. (It) was just like a normal day for me, wasn't as sore as I was last week." (Zak Keefer)

Texans

Texans QB Davis Mills believes he will be more settled in during the team’s week 2 game against the Broncos.

“I think what a lot of people talk is the biggest jump from game-to-game is from Week 1 to Week 2,” Mills said, via Texans Wire. “Week 1 you’re back to live football, flying bullets again. Week 2 you’re able to kind of settle in there, you know what it’s like already, already to kick things off and get rolling again.”

Mills said the team is up to the challenge and expects to take a big step forward as a group.

“I’m excited to see the jump we’re going to make as an offense and as a full team.”

Texans OC Pep Hamilton said their offense had “every opportunity” to beat the Colts in Week 1 after tying 20-20: “It’s an accumulation of opportunities that we missed. We had every opportunity as an offense to close that game out. We have to execute for four quarters and finish.” (Aaron Wilson)

Titans

When asked about getting Titans TE Austin Hooper and WR Robert Woods more involved, QB Ryan Tannehill said their game plan changes every week but expects them to get more action going forward. (Jim Wyatt)