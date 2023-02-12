AFC Notes: Colts, Texans, Titans

Colts

According to Aaron Wilson, Colts OL coach Chris Strausser is a leading candidate to replace George Warhop as the Texans OL coach.

According to Click2Houston’s Aaron Wilson, the Texans are not expected to retain several assistants on the new staff, including OL coach George Warhop , TE coach Tim Berbenich , assistant DL coach Kenyon Jackson , offensive assistant-quarterbacks Ted White , LB coach Miles Smith and defensive assistant-nickels coach Ilir Emini .

Wilson says Colts OL coach Chris Strausser is a leading candidate to replace Warhop as the OL coach. There's also mutual interest between the Texans and Browns DL coach Chris Kiffin.

Houston will retain ST coordinator Frank Ross and head strength coach Mike Eubanks, per Wilson.

He adds former 49ers chief of staff Nick Kray will take the same position after following new Texans HC DeMeco Ryans to Houston and 49ers defensive quality control coach Stephen Adegoke will be hired as the safeties coach.

Titans RB Derrick Henry is a fan of new OC Tim Kelly and believes that he’ll be great for the job.

“I love Tim,” Henry said, via the team’s website. “I feel like Tim has a bright mind. Going up against him when he was with the Texans, I always felt like he had a great game plan against us. Watching the Texans throughout the years when he was the OC, he always did a great job with DeShaun (Watson) and the guys that he had. So, I am excited to have Tim as the OC. He’s a great dude, so it’s going to be fun.”

Titans RB coach Tony Dews will now coach tight ends. Henry believes this is a great move for him and believes that he can one day become a head coach.

“I was excited for Tony,” Henry said. “He keeps moving up and keeps thriving. He wants to be a head coach one day and I think he has all the tools to do that. So, I think this is the next step toward trying to do that and accomplish his ultimate goal. I am excited to see who the next running backs coach is and come in and get acclimated to our culture and how we want to play…I see Tony as family, and I am excited for him and his opportunity.” Henry is also excited about what the team will look like under new GM Ran Carthon. “I am excited to have Ran on board,” Henry said. “He comes from a great organization that’s had a lot of success the last couple of years. Hopefully he can bring good things to the Titans organization, and we can get some good things started. I am looking forward to seeing what the team looks like in the future.”